Megxit Heartbreak: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Deliver DEVASTATING News Amid Crisis

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are losing all their backup plans after they unveiled another saddening news to their fans and supporters.

Before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their departure from the royal family, they have already ironed out their goals so they can establish themselves and become financially independent. They are also expected to go back to zero through their new non-profit venture Archewell.

However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the widespread Black Lives Matter movement have left them crippled, pushing them to postpone the public launch of their charitable foundation.

According to The Telegraph, sources said that the royal couple plans to redirect their attention toward the BLM movement and the pandemic. Moreover, considering the situation, it is now unlikely that Archewell will be launched this year as it is no longer "on the cards" until 2021.

The insider emphasized that Prince Harry and Meghan want to get it right this time to be able to make the difference that they always want.

"What's absolutely clear is that they want to get it right, and there's no point in rushing," the source explained. "They are settling into a new life, a new era. This is about getting it right and making sure they are able to make the difference they want to make."

The sudden cancellation came after they submitted the paperwork regarding the establishment of theit new foundation in the U.S. prior to their departure.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the Sussexe told The Daily Telegraph after their Archewell foundationw as leaked to the public.

With the new charity, the royal couple aims to connect the concept of the word to the foundation they have been longing to build one day. In addition, "Arche" also served as the inspiration behind their son's, Archie, name.

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went on.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Still Keeping Sussex Royal

If the unveiling of Archewell is delayed, royal experts are expecting the Sussex Royal website to still be up despite Queen Elizabeth II's command to disable it starting Spring 2020.

Because of what could be considered as blatant disobedience towards Queen Elizabeth II, a lot of royal watchers called Prince Harry and Meghan out and refused to support their new project.

The criticisms they received after they announced their plans amid the ongoing health crisis could have possibly contributed to the delay of the launch.

But whatever their future plans are, the Sussexes are currently dedicating themselves to the Black Lives Matter movement. In fact, they have started meeting key people and organizations secretly to know more about the issue. Meghan also recently delivered an inspiring speech in light of the death of George Floyd.

