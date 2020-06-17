Meghan Markle Fury: Duchess ANGRY At 'Insensitive' Jessica Mulroney

A few days after Meghan Markle's moving speech supporting anti-racism protests and the "Black Lives Matter" movement, the Duchess of Sussex has been dragged to a messy Instagram feud involving her BFF Jessica Mulroney.

It all started when black Canadian influencer Sasha Exeter revealed that Jessica Mulroney took offense on her Instagram post, which aims to give a "generic call to action" for white influencers to use their platform to magnify the anti-racism movement efforts.

But instead of taking action, the 40-year-old Canadian TV presenter responded with personal attacks and even threatened to call the companies that the influencer has worked with.

After Exeter revealed the racism that she experienced behind closed doors, Mulroney publicly apologized through an Instagram comment. In her apology, Mulroney said she understands what Exeter is feeling because she also has a "black friend," referring to Meghan Markle.

"I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that," a part of Mulroney's apology read.

But things backfired again to Mulroney after sending a libel suit threat to Exeter minutes after she posted her apology.

Since the whole Instagram drama, several companies have disassociated themselves from Mulroney, including CTV, Good Morning America, and a partner clothing company.

Meghan's Reaction

A source recently revealed that the 38-year-old Duchess is having a hard time dealing with her best friend Jessica after the whole racist remarks.

The source close to Meghan Markle told Entertainment Tonight that it was painful for the Duchess to realize that one of her close friends is capable of such "misguided and insensitive comments."

The news outlet also learned that before the controversy blew up, the BFFs spoke in private and Mulroney apologized to Meghan for her remarks that were "out of touch and disappointing."

Cutting Ties With Jessica Mulroney

Meanwhile, another insider revealed that the former "Suits" actress was "absolutely mortified" with the issue Jessica got into, but most especially because the TV personality dragged her in such mess.

Meghan's close friend recently told the Daily Mail that the Duchess decided to distance herself from Mulroney after her messy racist feud with Exeter.

"Meghan is absolutely mortified that she's been dragged into this complete mess," the source revealed.

"She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation was tone-deaf and heartbreaking. "

The insider said that Meghan believes "friends reflect friends," which is why she decided not to be associated with Mulroney anymore (or at least in the public eye).

"She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation," the source explained.

The source added that it would not be a surprise if Meghan decides to end her friendship with Mulroney after this scandal. The insider also believes that the Duchess should be hands-off in cleaning up her BFF's mess, let alone salvage her career.

"It's not like Meghan can just call up ABC and defend Jessica,' the source added.

