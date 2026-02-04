Apple TV has unveiled first-look images of Jonah Hill's upcoming dark comedy "Outcome," which premieres April 10 on the streaming platform and marks the actor-director's return to Hollywood after taking a break from the spotlight in recent years.

The film features an impressive cast led by Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Matt Bomer, with Hill serving as director, co-writer, and supporting actor. Apple TV showcased the first images from the project during a press event in Santa Monica on February 3, generating buzz about Hill's dramatic physical transformation.

"Outcome" follows the story of Reef Hawk, played by Reeves, a beloved Hollywood star whose career faces destruction after someone threatens to release a damaging video from his past. The film takes viewers on a journey as Reef confronts his personal demons and attempts to make amends for past mistakes while trying to identify his blackmailer, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Hill co-wrote the screenplay with Ezra Woods and also appears in the film as Ira, Reef's crisis attorney. Diaz plays Kyle, one of Reef's lifelong friends, while Bomer takes on the role of Xander, another close companion. Together, the trio helps Reef navigate his path to redemption while searching for answers about who is threatening his reputation.

The project represents a significant return for Hill, who has largely stepped away from acting in recent years. His most recent on-screen appearances include "You People" in 2023 and "Don't Look Up" in 2022. Hill made his directorial debut with "Mid90s" in 2018 and followed up with the documentary "Stutz" in 2022.

The film also marks another major comeback for Cameron Diaz, who returned to acting after a ten-year break with Netflix's "Back in Action" in 2025, The Wrap reported. Her participation in "Outcome" signals her continued presence in Hollywood following her decision to come out of retirement.

"Outcome" is produced by Apple Studios, with Hill producing alongside Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin under their Strong Baby banner. The project continues Hill's partnership with Apple Original Films, as the company is also developing a Grateful Dead biopic with Martin Scorsese that Hill will star in and produce, as per the Future of the Force.

Hill has been open about taking steps to protect his mental health, announcing in 2022 that he would no longer participate in press tours or promotional events due to anxiety and panic attacks.