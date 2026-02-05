Pedro Pascal has officially been confirmed as the lead in Todd Haynes' new romance film "de Noche," reviving the once-shelved project and setting it on track to begin filming next month.

The film is described as a subversive love story set in 1930s Los Angeles, with Pascal playing a hard-boiled police detective who enters into a passionate relationship with a younger boarding school teacher, played by Danny Ramirez.

Their romance unfolds against a backdrop of deep political corruption and rising global tension, forcing the couple to flee to Mexico as they become targets of powerful figures. The story takes cues from classic film noir, echoing titles like "Chinatown" in its mix of crime, desire, and moral decay, according to Variety.

"De Noche" had been stalled after Joaquin Phoenix exited the project just days before cameras were due to roll, prompting the production to shut down and leaving its future uncertain.

With Pascal now attached, producers and backers have moved quickly to restart the film, confirming that principal photography is scheduled to start next month, with international sales launching at the European Film Market in Berlin, the Times of India reported.

The film is being financed and handled internationally by French company MK2 Films, with Killer Films' Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler producing, and Cinetic Media involved in domestic rights.

Haynes co-wrote the script with his long-time collaborator Jon Raymond, framing the film as both a period romance and a reflection of present-day issues, including domestic corruption and social injustice. The director has said the movie aims to show how desire and love can endure despite fear and oppression.

"De Noche" also marks the first collaboration between Haynes and Pascal, who has recently balanced major studio work with acclaimed independent projects, further raising expectations for the film's awards and festival prospects once it is completed, as per Vulture.