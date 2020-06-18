Royal Defamation: Prince Harry Expected to BETRAY the Palace Again With This

It has been reported that the new American lives of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have turned upside down.

There have been rumors recently that the Duke of Sussex is ready to do a tell-all documentary about his mental health and struggles to live the life of a royal.

According to In Touch magazine, Prince Harry will be doing a candid interview about his life for an original Apple TV+ documentary.

The royal source said, "He'll discuss how the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death sent him spiraling and how therapy allowed him to begin to heal."

Star magazine has reported that the upcoming documentary will have a September release date, just in time for his birthday.

Though it has yet to be confirmed, an insider told the magazine that it would focus on his mental health.

"It's a cause that's close to his heart given his struggles and those of Diana, who suffered from depression. He's going to make the series as personal as possible."

The proposed documentary is said to be the first time the Duke of Sussex will be giving an interview since he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals at the end of March.

But it has been reported that Prince Harry has already informed the royal family about his tell-all, but they don't exactly know the details.

"They feel he's pandering to people's obsession with Diana's death. They're afraid he'll portray the family in a negative light."

"After clashing with the family for so long, he'd gotten his relationships back on track - but this could stir things up again," the source claimed.

The source added, "It would be seen as a betrayal, for sure."

The royal family is already worried that the couple's biography, "Finding Freedom," could savage monarchy.

Meghan and Prince Harry's involvement in the project have already sparked comparisons to Princess Diana and her cooperation with the creation of her biography written by Andrew Morton, "Diana: Her True Story."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a history of speaking out candidly, and without recourse to permission from other members of the royal family, there are reportedly some concerns among those close to the royals about what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have disclosed.

A source told The Sunday Times, "It was a soap opera. Everyone knows the narrative that's coming. The feeling is that drama and everything that comes with it has left. Let the rest of the royal family get on with it."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been noticed to make a lot of noise lately because since moving to the US, their dream life has been shattered because of the coronavirus pandemic and the violent mass protests happening across the state.

After all, without income, how is the couple going to support their lavish lifestyle.

Controversial author Lady Colin Campbell has already branded Meghan Markle as a "fame addict."

"She has inflated herself beyond natural entitlement. Since she always wanted to be a star, she has this propensity for exaggeration."

