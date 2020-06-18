Gabrielle Union Slaps Simon Cowell With Criticims Over Poor Behavior

Following her abrupt exit in "America's Got Talent," Gabrielle Union stood for herself and called out Simon Cowell and NBC for their unfair treatment and the way they handled her departure.

During the most recent episode of "The Daily Show," Union sat with the host Trevor Noah and shared her experience with systematic racism -- which George Floyd also encountered while he was getting arrested.

According to the 47-year-old actress, the world has been so rough to black workers since it is so hard for people like her and Floyd to speak up to people with power.

Aside from sharing her insight in the light of the Black Lives Matter protests, Union specifically called Cowell's attention for thinking that he is above the law. Union was referring to Cowell's habit of smoking anywhere without regard to her co-workers.

"With 'AGT,' trying to work within a system of... I thought it was the easiest show! How hard is it to, you know, watch jugglers? That's what I thought I signed up for. Day one, you know, Simon Cowell is smoking cigarettes inside," Union exclaimed to Noah. "I've worked a long time, I've worked with all kinds of people, I've never experienced that."

She went on to denounce how "the boss" -- who can easily control who gets an opportunity and who does not -- does not believe that certain rules can be applied to him.

Union also showed her anger towards NBC, Fremantle, and Syco for letting Cowell expose the employees to second-hand smoke.

Aside from talking about racism on the set and its alleged lack of accountability, the "Bring It On" star also brought up the way NBC investigated her claims of racism on AGT.

"I decided to participate in this investigation. They're like 'we're going to commission this independent investigation,'" Gabrielle Union said. "Well, silly me, I thought independent was independent, but when NBC and Fremantle and Syco paid for that investigation, they control it."

In the same interview, she also condemned NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy for exhibiting intimidating behavior in pursuit of terrorizing her during the investigation.

The actress added that Telegdy threatened her agent and warned that Union should watch out who she claims a racist.

What Happened Between Gabrielle Union, Simon Cowell

On November 22, 2019, Union and Julianne Hough, her fellow AGT judge, announced that they were leaving the show after just one season.

Although Hough said she had a "wonderful time" on the show, their departure appeared to be caused by something deeper -- and plenty of news outlets point to racism and sexism.

Per Variety, Union claimed several racially-charged incidents that discriminated her both as a woman and a black. She specifically expressed her concerns about the joke Jay Leno stated when he was a guest and the time she repeatedly heard that her hair was "too black" for the show.

Vulture also added that "AGT" producers hit Union's nerves once more after they reportedly discouraged the judges from keeping a young black rapper since they needed to choose someone "that America can get behind."

"Gabrielle is powerful and wealthy in her own right," a source told The Mail. "She's not interested in a settlement or having this swept under the rug."

Since then, Union pushed her legal battle against Cowell and NBC over racism claims.

