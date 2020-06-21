Pamela Anderson Nude For Playboy? Actress Speaks Out!

The idea of having the gorgeous Pamela Anderson nude in the spread of Playboy once again excites many fans, but is the bombshell hot momma willing to go for it?

Pamela Anderson has been the most iconic Playboy model in history. She has graced the magazine's cover 14 times already, making her the only woman who has made that record in Playboy history.

It was in 1989 when Pamela first made her way to Hollywood through her Playboy photoshoot. Since then, she became one of the most celebrated sex symbols of her generation. Just merely mentioning her name would quickly flood Playboy fan's mind with images of a hot girl next door and sexy vixen with a perfect body.

It has been four years since the 52-year-old last graced the cover of the magazine, so the question now is if she is willing to do it for the 15th time.

In an interview with Fox News, the "Baywatch" star revealed whether or not she is going all out or not for the publication.

"Oh gosh, wouldn't that be ridiculous?" Pamela exclaimed. "Oh boy, I don't think so, but I've said that ten times ago!"

Uh-oh! Sorry to burst your bubbles, it looks like we fans just have to cherish those 14 Pamela Anderson covers from the past, which is an excellent score already. The iconic actress and model helped the late Hugh Hefner make history in 2016 by gracing Playboy's January-February issue or what is intended to be the magazine's last nude edition.

During the interview, Pamela also recalled her time working with Hefner, whom she referred to as the "DNA of Playboy."

"He'd say, 'This is the reason I made the magazine was for a girl like you. Someone who's interested in the world and art and fashion and people and music and just hungry for information and living a sexy life,'" Pamela said.

Pamela Anderson's refusal to appear nude on Playboy once again came after rumors surfaced that she still has a very active sex life even in her 50s.

Speaking for a YouTube video, a former teammate of her ex-boyfriend Adil Rami revealed that the soccer player and the Baywatch babe used to have 12 rounds of sexy times a night.

Pamela dated the 34-year-old AC Milan and Marseille player for two years before eventually breaking up in 2019.

Where To Catch Pamela Anderson?

So what's keeping Pamela Anderson busy these days? She's been using her quarantine time as the creative director of Jasmin -- a new social media platform connecting experts and personalities with members around the world.

Jasmin allowed the actress to talk about anything under the sun with people from all over the world.

"It's a great opportunity to talk about anything people feel passionate about, from activism to health and beauty and romance and dating, just anything you can think of," Pamela explained.

