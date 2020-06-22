Former Royal BFF Jessica Mulroney Threatens to EXPOSE Meghan Markle Deepest Secrets

The best friend of Meghan Markle, stylist and former TV show host Jessica Mulroney has recently been axed from her own reality show and other TV contracts. This, after an influencer exposed her for ostracizing the Black Lives Matter movement.

Now that the Duchess of Sussex is distancing herself from their friendship by reportedly cutting her off completely, Mulroney is said to be on a mission to expose her BFF's deepest secrets.

An unnamed source told New Idea, "Jessica is dumbfounded by Meghan abandoning her in her hour of need, and she's not one to take something like this lying down."

The source further claimed that since Mulroney knows all of Meghan Markle's secrets, she could have her revenge by doing a tell-all and expose the Duchess, Prince Harry, and even royal family secrets.

The results could spell disaster, the source surmised.

"Meghan is aware of that, but she can't be seen to be associating with someone who is accused of racism when she's positioning herself at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement."

The Duchess of Sussex is also said to be worried because Mulroney was a crucial part of her life, but for the mom-of-one, her reputation is more important right now than anything else.

Another source told Page Six that even though Mulroney attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, she has already been "on the outs" with the Duchess because Meghan felt like Mulroney was benefitting from her royal status.

The source elaborated, "Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?"

Another source told the news portal that their row had given Meghan Markle an excuse to cut Jessica Mulroney out of her life for good.

Jessica Mulroney received a ton of backlash last week after a black influencer exposed her. It then followed the Black Lives Matter movement that gained momentum around the world following the death of an unarmed black man George Floyd who was brutally killed by a police officer.

Sasha Exeter called upon her peers with large numbers of followers not to remain silent in the face of injustice.

But it appeared as if Mulroney took it as a personal dig at her and had even sent Exeter a threat.

Speaking to her Instagram followers, Sasha Exeter said, "Jessica Mulroney took offense to a very generic call to action that I shared on my IG stories. And what happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat."

While the former briefcase girl hasn't commented publicly on her "best friend's" incident, Mulroney issued an apology and in a comment on the influencer's Instagram page saying, "I have a black friend. As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend, where race was front and center."

Aside from the coronavirus that is making headlines, issues around racism, white privilege, and police brutality were moved to the front of the world's attention.

The 38-year-old former "Suits" actress has even shared a powerful message in support of Black Lives Matter, where she also called for others to lead the movement with compassion and love.

