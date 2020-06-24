Megan Fox Heartbreak: Jimmy Kimmel Under Fire For DISGUSTING Act!

Renowned TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel is facing a wave of backlash after his 2009 interview with Megan Fox resurfaced on the internet.

Twitter users are backing up the "Transformer" actress and are lashing out at Kimmel for "sexualizing" the then 15-year-old actress.

To recall, in the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show, Fox appeared as a guest and shared a disturbing story about how she was treated by Michael Bay when she was just 15.

She went on and described her role in the 2003 film "Bad Boys II," detailing that she was instructed by the director to "dance underneath a waterfall" and get soaked while wearing a stars-and-stripes bikini, a red cowboy hat, and 6-inch heels.

"At 15, I was in 10th grade. That's sort of a microcosm of how Bay's mind works," she added.

However, instead of feeling sorry for the actress or showing his sympathy, Kimmel made an inappropriate joke about her teenage sexuality.

"Well that's really a microcosm of how all our minds work, but some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don't exist," Kimmel replied.

It was obvious that Fox was uncomfortable with the host's response, as she cringed at the audience while everyone laughed.

Megan Fox Backed Up By Netizens

After almost 11 years, fans flocked to Twitter to back up the now 34-year-old actress.

"Do you know how f*cked up it is that a 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL was s*xualized by a creepy old man and an entire audience and the entire industry just laughed it off? get Michael bay, jimmy Kimmel, and every other creep out of the industry and give Megan fox some respect #CancelKimmel," one fan wrote.

Another concerned fan also called out the comedian for his disgusting act: "so I looked up the full interview of Megan fox describing being sexualized at 15 yo by michael bay while jimmy kimmel & audience laughs & it somehow... got... worse? Jimmy drew her this cartoon as a gift."

Meanwhile, actress-turned-MeToo activist Rose McGowan threw her full support to the "Passion Play" star as he lashed out at Kimmel for sexualizing the young actress.

"Megan Fox told her truth and she was laughed at. And so many of you say, 'why don't you all come out sooner?!' We do, you just don't listen. You'd rather throw rotten tomatoes & razor blades at sexualized young actresses. Blackface + misogyny = @jimmykimmel."

Megan Fox Responds To Resurfaced Interview

Following the outpouring support that she received, Fox took to Instagram to set the record straight.

In a series of posts, the mother-of-three surprisingly defended the director and insisted that she "was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner." However, she claimed that the Hollywood industry as a whole is "ruthlessly misogynistic."

"May we all continue waking up," she wrote following a heart emoji.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew Embarrassment: Princess Eugenie Slapped With Harsh Reality

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles