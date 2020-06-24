Timothée Chalamet Rumored Girlfriend Eiza González SLAMMED Over Blackface

It looks like Timothée Chalamet has decided to move on from ex-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp after their split last April. The "Call Me By Your Name" star was spotted kissing Mexican actress Eiza González during on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend.

While Lily, 21, and Timothée, 24, didn't really talk about their relationship in public, the couple who dated for over a year make their red-carpet debut at the 2019 Venice Film Festival as they promoted their movie together "The King."

Their breakup was confirmed in the actor's April British Vogue profile, where he described himself as "currently single."

But just when Eiza González made headlines for lip-locking with Timothée Chalamet, horrifying news of her past surfaced.

Eiza González Blackface Backlash

When photos of Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González hit social media, another set of pictures from her past surfaced.

The photos were of the actress in blackface when she starred in the Televisa telenovela "Lola, érase Una Vez."

Eiza starred in the Mexican soap opera when she was only 15 years old in 2007.

A Twitter user exposed the actress, saying, "Remember when Eiza Gonzales did blackface? I politely asked her to address it and own up to it, but instead, she deleted my comments and then proceeded to block me."

Another user expressed their disappointment on the platform, saying, "So Timothée Chalamet is apparently hanging out and kissing Eiza Gonzales in Cabo right now."

They continued, "She has worn blackface and culturally appropriates without apologizing. I'm sorry, but that ain't it."

However, there was reportedly a screenshot of a private conversation of Eiza and a fan where the star sent a direct message to them, apologizing and explaining the blackface and yellowface issues.

Eiza reportedly revealed that she was only 15 when she was forced to do it and "to look back at it," she said she should have stood up for herself. Unfortunately, at that age, Eiza revealed she was also uninformed of how "inappropriate" it was.

She went on to explain that growing up in Mexico City, she wasn't exposed to a lot of cultures and wasn't that aware of how wrong it was.

Speaking about her Japanese costume, where she wore a geisha attire, Eiza explained that it is a tradition to wear it in Gion, Tokyo.

She revealed that if a geisha invites you to dress up, "it's an honor" as they intend to appreciate the actual culture.

"Never would I do it to want to disrespect anyone or culturally appropriate."

Eiza Gonzales has also been spotted protesting for the Black Lives Matter movement and demands for equality.

Who is Eiza González?

Eiza is a 30-year-old Mexican actress and singer who is best known for her role as Clara Molina on the Nickelodeon show, "Sueña Conmigo."

Eiza González currently has over 5 million Instagram followers, where she shares photos of her glamorous photoshoots, interviews, and gorgeous selfies.

The actress has also starred in films such as "Baby Driver," "Alita: Battle Angel" and the "Fast and Furious" spin-off, "Hobbs & Shaw."

Eiza will be starring in the upcoming film "Godzilla vs. King," scheduled for a 2021 release following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On her singing career, Eiza González was able to release two Spanish-language albums with her 2009 debut album reaching the 25th spot on the US Album Charts.

In terms of her personal life, Eiza González has been linked to Aussie hunk actor Luke Bracey. They dated in 2018 briefly before deciding to split up.

A source told People Magazine, "Their work schedules were tough on the relationship."

