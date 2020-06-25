LOOK! Olympian Goes Topless In Amusing Bikini Snap

Former alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn sets pulse racing after giving her social media followers a glimpse of her sexy yet goofy side.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old Olympian blessed her 2 million Instagram followers as she went topless and struck a funny pose while in her cheeky nude bikini.

"I'm a 24/7 goofball," Vonn wrote alongside the photo where she was lying on a rock while the sunshine accentuated her blond locks.

The picture, which now has 104,000 likes, was actually a throwback snap and outtake from the athlete's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in 2019.

Vonn's followers were delighted with the cheeky update and could not help but express their admiration in the comment section.

The ski racer was flooded with comments like a scorching hot, gorgeous, cute, goddess, and tons of fire and heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, others compared her looks to the younger version of French actress and singer Brigitte Bardot.

Perfect Quarantine Babe

Aside from her sexy Instagram update, Vonn has also been feeding her social media followers with her intense workout routines. Even in the middle of the coronavirus global pandemic, Vonn has managed to stay fit.

Lately, the former Olympian has been toning her muscles with personal trainer Gunnar Peterson, as she is fond of having a friendly workout competition with her fiance PK Subban. The two athletes got engaged in August 2019.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Vonn shared how she tried to be creative with her workout routines and take it to the next level while in quarantine.

"I always look for inspiration because it can be anywhere," Vonn said.

"For one of my workouts... I had a jug of bleach to get some extra weight because I had no dumbbells. I did one circuit workout with two Costco-sized bottles of olive oil."

Vonn also encouraged other people to try to be creative with their exercise routines by using regular household items and make workouts more enjoyable.

"As long as you're open-minded and you have an imagination, you can really make your home a gym no matter where you live," she added.

Fitness Endeavours

The 35-year-old old Lindsey Vonn has also been emphasizing the importance of inspiring one another, which is why she teamed up with Under Armour and MyFitnessPal to create a fitness program to help others with their journey.

"I think fitness is one of the most important things for staying positive during this time. I just want to promote fitness as much as I can," Vonn explained.

Vonn is also set to join in Stephen Curry's "UHC: Ultimate Home Championship" and compete with other athletes to become the "world's greatest stay-at-home athlete."

The competition, which will be up on Curry's official YouTube channel, aims to raise funds for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Apart from her fitness-related activities, Vonn is also busy working with former wrestling star Dwayne Johnson in designing sports apparel.

Soon, she will also serve as executive producer in a film with director and actor Robert Redford.

"I want to take over the world, one business at a time," she told the Denver Post.

