Meghan Markle Despicable? Duchess Angered Royal Aides With THIS!

Last month, royal expert Tom Quinn revealed that Meghan Markle earned the ire of royal staff working for them inside the Buckingham Palace. Despite being a senior member of the royal family, she was called some disrespectful names like "Me-Gain," Di 2," "Di Lite," and "Duchess Difficult."

In Tom Quinn's book "Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle," the royal writer revealed the true feelings of royal staff towards the former "Suits" actress.

While working on the said book, Quinn spoke to several palace insiders who revealed that Meghan's awful nicknames were coined by the staff who had a hard time working with the Duchess of Sussex.

Demanding Meghan

Speaking to Fox News, Quinn said that contrary to the belief that it was the British press who gave Meghan such derogatory nicknames, the media only picked it up and used it against the 38-year-old Duchess.

Quinn revealed that palace staffers thought Meghan was "too demanding" as a newcomer, citing incidents like ringing them up in the middle of the night or sending emails as early as 5 in the morning,

Because of her "business as usual" attitude, the royal staff saw her as "spiky and feisty."

"It was felt that she was demanding. I think Meghan felt, 'I've got to really do this. I've got to show them that I mean business,'" Quinn told Fox News.

One of the former palace aides also told Quinn that staff struggled to deal with Meghan's ways and unique background.

"'Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness," the palace aide told Tom Quinn.

"So, on the one hand, she wants to be like Diana, a people's princess, and on the other she wants people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers."

The author also revealed that the palace staff thought that Duchess of Sussex was the dominant partner within their marriage.

Meghan Markle's Relationship With The Press

Quinn also shared his opinion of how the British press suddenly gave the "Suits" actress the cold shoulder after giving her a warm welcome to the Royal Family.

"They loved Meghan initially, and that actually made it easy for Meghan to feel that she was part of the family. But when they decided that story was boring... they emphasized she was difficult because of this difference," Quinn explained.

Nonetheless, the criticism against the Duchess escalated when Meghan opened up her feelings about the unfair treatment from the media.

In the 2019 ITV documentary "Harry and Meghan: African Journey," Prince Harry's wife confessed her struggles in the spotlight and how she was not prepared with the ruthless tabloid scrutiny after marrying into the royal family.

Meghan Markle told anchor Tom Bradby how her friends warned her on how the British media will destroy her life. The Duchess also amitted feeling vulnerable since her wedding, during her pregnancy, and after giving birth to their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

