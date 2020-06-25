Queen Elizabeth Intervention: Monarch Ensures Prince Andrew Cannot Bolt UK

Months after the news broke out that Prince Andrew is involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Queen Elizabeth is finally stepping in. Enough disgrace is enough!

According to the June 29 issue of the Globe Magazine, Queen Elizabeth is intervening now to make sure Prince Andrew will never get into trouble once more and that he would not escape Britain in the middle of the investigation.

Queen Elizabeth is specifically said to be allowing her disgraced son Prince Andrew to keep his security team - composed of three people yet amounting to $380,000. The costs might be worth it though because their job now is no longer to just protect him, but to protect the palace's reputation by keeping him out of humiliating schemes.

The Duke of York has a lot of reasons for wanting to bolt England.

Apart from investigations getting more intense about his involvement in his perv pal Jeffrey Einstein's sex trafficking business, with the emergence of more witnesses willing to drop him, he is also no longer a respected royal member.

He is removed from most of his royal duties and any appearance with the royal family had to be done with caution.

According to a royal insider however, the Queen truly believes he can still do something to clear his damaged reputation, and bolting is the last thing he should do for that to happen.

The insider said, "Andrew is in legal hot water and desperate to escape the Epstein scandal by running to a country that won't honor requests for extradition or cooperate with prosecutors." However, the Queen wants him to just stay put because worse can come from running. His royal protection team is ordered to ensure he does stay put.

Allegedly, the US DOJ has secretly filed a Mutual Legal Assistance request with Britain's Home Office. This is it officially making a request for help from the UK to compel the prince to give evidence. The MLA often revolves around criminal cases. Its approval means that Andrew would be forced to appear in a British Court as a witness just within months.

Queen Elizabeth believes in the legal process wholeheartedly, which is why she is willing to foot the bill of his costly three-man security team. Otherwise, it was already slated to disband back in May 31.

Queen Elizabeth may have already stripped from Prince Andrew his royal duties and cut down on his allowance, but this does not mean she does not believe she can still clear his name, or at least not look MORE guilty by fleeing.

At present, Prince Andrew already has made an alleged escape but was caught. Moreover, US prosecutors claim that he has not cooperated in the investigation at all. Andrew's lawyers have refuted the claims, claiming the Duke himself had offered to talk to them not just once or twice, but thrice!

Frankly the Queen is right. Bolting would just shame the palace more. If Prince Andrew did nothing wrong, then he could defend his actions as a witness of his friend's crimes. If he did something wrong, then he could face these with dignity as opposed to just running and expecting his mom to understand.

The fact that his own daughter, Princess Beatrice is getting married and wanting to do so without all these controversies must be enough motivation for him to stay put.

