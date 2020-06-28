Khloe Kardashian Gets Ultimate Message Of Love From Ex Tristan Thompson

Amid the global chaos, Khloe Kardashian celebrated another milestone in her life as she turned 36.

The Good American founder opted for an outdoor bash, which featured a huge pink inflatable slide with her face and a colorful balloon display spelling out her nickname "Koko."

During the celebration, Khloe blew out the candles on her posh flower-covered cake while her 2-year-old daughter True sat on her lap.

Of course, the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan is present during her birthday, including her ex and NBA star Tristan Thompson who paid a heartfelt tribute to the reality star on her birthday.

Tristan Thompson's Super Sweet Birthday Message

The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the two with their only daughter.

Thompson began his lengthy post by thanking the mother-of-one for "coming in his life."

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," Thompson wrote on June 27.

The 29-year-old basketball star went on and described Khloe as a "beautiful and loving woman."

"I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world, Koko! True and I love you, mama. Happy Birthday, @khloekardashian."

Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian-West, also responded to his post and mentioned that his words were "so beyond sweet" followed by a glitter emoji.

However, Thompson's Khloe appreciation didn't end there, as he gushed over Koko's cardboard cutout sporting a blonde shoulder-length locks, dark blue denim jumpsuit, and some silver bling.

"Lawd gawd," Tristan wrote in his Instagram story alongside four heart eye emojis.

To recall, the two called it quits in 2019 after Thompson's cheating allegation with their family friend and Kylie's former sidekick Jordyn Woods.

Aside from this, the NBA superstar was rumored to be having an affair in 2018 when the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star was still pregnant with True.

Interestingly, the Cavs player and Khloe appear to have buried the hatchet and are now great co-parents to their daughter.

Trsitan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian Thinking Of Second Baby?

In more Kardashian news, the 36-year-old reality star previously mentioned in one of "KUWTK" that she and Thompson are considering having a second child together through in vitro fertilization or IVF.

In addition, People magazine reported that the two were getting "closer" to one another during the onset of the pandemic.

"The lockdown made them closer," a source told the entertainment site. "They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A."

The anonymous source also revealed that the pair seemed to "really like each other"

Furthermore, the trio has also celebrated several occasions during the lockdown. This includes True's second birthday last April.

The reality star made sure that her daughter enjoyed her special day despite the health crisis with a Trolls-themed party and surprised her with pink balloons.

