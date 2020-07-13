Royal Embarrassment: Meghan Markle Slaps Desperate BFF With Devastating Truth

In her bid to salvage her career, Jessica Mulroney is said to be doing extreme measures to patch things up with her royal bestie Meghan Markle.

The longtime BFFs had a fallout last month when the 40-year-old socialite got embroiled in an Instagram drama with influencer Sasha Exeter. The African American influencer said that Mulroney had been hitting her with racist and abusive messages behind closed doors.

Exeter also revealed that Mulroney threatened to ruin her career after taking offense on a social media post calling out white colleagues to support the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

This Instagram drama led the Duchess of Sussex to distance herself from Mulroney to save her image. Their once solid friendship has hit rock bottom, with reports saying that Meghan is planning to cut ties with the Canadian TV presenter completely.

Desperate For Meghan's Forgiveness

As Mulroney tries to save her career, the fashion stylist is said to be desperate for her best friend's forgiveness. She is said to be doing her best to make amends with Meghan Markle.

A source revealed that Mulroney has been reaching out to the Duchess and calling her non-stop so they could patch things up.

"Jessica has been calling Meghan non-stop and also calling up mutual friends to try and patch up their friendship," the source told the Daily Mail.

"She's devastated Meghan has turned her back on her at a time when she needs her most. But their friends have told her not to expect to hear back from Meghan because when she cuts someone off, she's done for good - just like with her family."

Meanwhile, another source told The Sun that Mulroney was particularly devastated that Meghan did not even do something to defend her and protect their friendship.

However, it looks like Mulroney is almost losing her patience trying to woo the Duchess and reportedly wants to take her revenge by dropping a bombshell tell-all book.

Another source said that Mulroney is now "at her wits' end" and is thinking of sharing the details of their friendship, as she believes she has nothing to lose if she throws Meghan under the bus.

Cut Off Other Friends

Meanwhile, insiders revealed that Mulroney is not the only one being treated by the "Suits" actress with a cold shoulder. Other friends of the Duchess claimed that they are having a hard time getting in touch with Meghan in the fears that her old circle in Los Angeles cannot be trusted.

The insider said Meghan has been ghosting her old acquaintances as part of her plan to reinvent herself as a public speaker.

"Meghan has cut off most of her old friends in LA. They were so excited to see her when she came back home and were expecting to hear from her," the source revealed.

"But she hasn't reached out to anyone. Friends have tried to connect with her through Doria, but she doesn't answer her phone, and the old numbers they have for Meghan don't work anymore."

Because of this, most of her friends now believe that they will never hear from the actress-turned royal-turned-diva ever again.

