Will Smith Divorce: Actor's Advice To Jada Pinkett Smith Nearly Destroyed Their Marriage

One of Hollywood's power couples Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are in the hot seat following their relationship turmoil involving singer-songwriter August Alsina.

However, the "Men in Black" actor -- who has been tight-lipped on the issue -- appears to have addressed the controversy years ago in a newly resurfaced video.

Will Smith's Advice

According to Daily Mail, the Grammy Award winner hinted in his 2018 clip that the two were experiencing relationship dilemmas when he filmed himself walking around with a laptop in his hand.

The 51-year-old actor began his statement by mentioning that he and his wife have been talking and "reflecting about love," adding that he has asked her about her "biggest revelations she'd had about love."

Smith then revealed what "The Matrix" actress confessed to him.

"She said that you cannot make a person happy. And I thought that was a real deep idea. You can make a person smile, you can make a person feel good, you can make a person laugh, but whether or not a person is happy is deeply and totally and utterly out of your control," Will narrated.

The father-of-three continued and advised his wife to go out and "make herself happy." Considering the circumstances they are in right now, this might be what caused Jada to be involved romatically with Alsina.

"I remember the day I retired. I literally said to Jada, 'That's it. I retire. I retire from trying to make you happy. I need to go make yourself happy and just prove to me that it's even possible," Smith shared at the time.

As the video continues, the "Gemini Man" star appeared to reference their "separation" when he mentioned that to have a healthy relationship, the couple "needs to walk in a separate journey" and find each other's "happiness."

"And what we realized is that we were two completely separate people on two completely separate individual journeys and that we were choosing to walk our separate journeys together. But her happiness was her responsibility, and my happiness was my responsibility," Will furthered.

August Alsina Claims Will Smith Knew His Affair With Jada Pinkett-Smith

Rumors about the alleged "open relationship" of the actress and the "Aladdin" actor sparked when the Louisiana crooner August Alsina spilled the tea and revealed that he and Pinkett Smith had a romantic affair.

In his previous interview with "The Breakfast Club," the "Kissin on my Tattoos" singer claimed that Smith gave him his blessing to date the 48-year-old actress -- something which Jada initially denied.

Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms The Affair

However, the mother-of-two recently addressed the issue as she broke her silence regarding the rumored affair.

In her Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk," the "Set It Off" actress sat down with his husband and explained the claims of Alsina about their relationship.

Jada mentioned that they started off as "really, really good friends" since she wanted to help the "Get Ya Money" singer deal with his mental state. Apparently, they are both going "through a difficult time" -- in reference to her separation with her husband.

The actress continued and admitted that she had a brief relationship with Alsina, which took place when she and Will "separate for a period of time."

