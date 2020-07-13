Duchess Who? Ryan Reynolds Savagely Trolls Meghan Markle

Aside from his superb acting skills, Ryan Reynolds is also known for his legendary dad jokes on social media, making him one of the most powerful influencers today.

With that said, the "Deadpool" actor's recent victims are none other than the runaway royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Ryan Reynolds Mocked Megxit

In the recent episode on his game show "Don't," the 43-year-old Hollywood actor could not resist making a joke about the couple's royal exit.

Reynolds, who is the executive producer and a commentator on the show, referenced "Megxit" after the host and comedian Adam Scott asked contestants an outdated question for the segment called "Don't Get Tired."

"Meghan Markle went from Suits to crowns after she married into the royal family. Before she resigned, what was her official title?" the "Big Little Lies" alum mentioned.

Scott continued and read the four choices.

"Was it A. Countess of Cambridge, B. Duchess of Wessex, C. Duchess of Cornwall, or D. Duchess of Sussex?"

The "6 Feet Underground" star blurted out a joke as he cut in through a voiceover while mentioning the fifth option.

"Or E. We taped this show seven months ago."

Unfortunately, the contestants appear to be unfamiliar with the royal family news, as they guessed the wrong answer and chose "Duchess of Cornwall" which belongs to Prince Charles' wife, Camilla.

Furthermore, this is not the first time that the "Buried" star trolled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they dropped their bombshell decision to step down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

Canadian Does Not Need the Sussexes' "Razzle Dazzle"

Previously, the "Definitely, Maybe" star responded to a New York Times tweet posted last January, saying that Canadians were "giddy" at the former royal's possible relocation to the Great White North as they would be "injecting some razzle-dazzle to the sprawling, bone-chillingly cold country.

Reynold, who is a Vancouver native, tweeted: "Nobody injects razzle-dazzle anymore. Particularly in Canada, where they drink it."

The public, as well as their fellow senior royals, were shocked by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to quit the Firm and live an independent life outside the monarchy.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year is starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," read the Sussexes' official statement.

It was previously reported that the monarchy was "blindsided" by the couple's bombshell news because they did not seek anyone's advice before announcing their decision.

Multiple outlets also mentioned that Queen Elizabeth II was "deeply hurt" by the move. After which, there were reports that Her Majesty the Queen just wanted "Megxit over and done with" as she tries to move on from the couple's decision.

Aside from the 94-year-old monarchy, Prince William was said to be disappointed over how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dealt with the crisis.

