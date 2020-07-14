Kevin Durant Canceled: Nets Star Receives Sad News Amid Pandemic

While most television and movie productions were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kevin Durant's sports-related documentary was canceled by ESPN.

According to a New York Post report, the American cable sports channel decided not to renew "The Boardroom" after airing two-season on its streaming subscription service.

"The Boardroom" was a talk show featuring Kevin Durant, former NBA playerJay Williams, and agent Rich Kleiman. It gave viewers a glimpse on the business side of sports while putting athletes, sports executives, and tech moguls in the spotlight.

It was aimed to bring fans a VIP pass to witness what happens behind the scene in a modern sports boardroom.

However, it looks like the show did not pick up the hype the ESPN has hoped for, leading it to cancel the show.

"The Boardroom is not being renewed following two seasons on ESPN+," ESPN told the news outlet. "Thirty Five Ventures are great partners, and we look forward to continuing to discuss any future projects."

While ESPN did not cite any public metrics of the show on the streaming platform to support their decision, the management was able to identify the engagement impact on ESPN's $4.99 per month subscription service.

The Stephen A Smith Episode

Despite featuring different athletes and side of the sports business, the shows did not pick up viewers, except for one episode featuring sports commentator Stephen A. Smith.

The said episode highlighted the NBA's free agency frenzy. It broke down how the NBA offseason business and media coverage have turned into a spectacle, resulting in an exciting phase in the basketball world.

During the said episode, the 52-year-old sports commentator also took the opportunity to clear the air with Durant after the harsh words and commentaries he gave when KD left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Smith labeled Durant's move as "the weakest ever from a superstar."

Stephen came face-to-face with Durant in the episode and explained why he had to throw out those words.

"I meant what I said when I said that. But, I have to change course, 'cause when people were trying to interpret that, is me saying 'he's weak.' No, that's not what I was saying. I was saying he is so great, 'how dare you join an already juggernaut?'" Smith said.

What's Next For Durant And The Show?

For the past year, the 31-year-old NBA star has been out of the league to rehab his ruptured Achilles. He will still not be playing for the Brooklyn Nets when the team goes back to the hardcourt by the end of July.

His co-host Williams recently joined Keyshawn Johnson and Zubin Mehenti for ESPN Radio's morning show.

Meanwhile, Durant's "Thirty Five Ventures" company will have to look for other networks that will pick up "The Boardroom" or pitch new ideas to ESPN as they expressed willingness to continue business with KD.

