Royal Goodbye: 3 Reasons Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will NEVER Return To The Monarchy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the royal family this 2020, and while they are still in a transition period, it looks unlikely that they will come running back to the Firm.

The Sussexes welcomed 2020 with a bang after they dropped their bombshell news of stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Although this has brought a huge blow to the institution, Queen Elizabeth II gave her blessing to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife.

Moreover, as The Sun previously reported, the 94-year-old monarch told Prince Harry that they would "always be welcomed back" if they decided to return to royal life.

"She made it very clear to him that he and Meghan are always able to come back if they change their minds and she will welcome them with open arms," a source told the outlet.

However, will they still want to go back after everything they had to go through after their exit? These three signs suggest otherwise.

The Sussexes' Billion-Dollar Global Brand

As the duo officially split from the royal family last April, they have also vowed to be financially independent -- something which could be relatively easy peasy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they can support themselves through a huge brand deal.

Being one of the most sought after couples, who are reportedly worth $30 million, financial expert and CEO of Brand Finance David Haigh revealed to WWD that the former royals can utilize their celebrity power into a billion-dollar brand, just like how the Kardashian beauty mogul Kylie Jenner did to her makeup and beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics.

Meanwhile, chairman of London-based InterTalent Rights Group and celebrity agent Jonathan Shalit stressed that the former "Suits" actress and Prince Harry are "100% more valuable than the Obamas″ because "the Obamas aren't royal," he told Associated Press.

Aside from the possible billion-dollar brand, another opportunity for the runaway royals are their future political endeavors in the U.S. With that said, they are unlikely to exchange this for life as a royal where they will always be under immense scrutiny.

Possible Political Career In The U.S

The 35-year old prince and Meghan previously made a series of virtual conferences, including one when they addressed the global Black Lives Matter movement. Moroever, they were also present during the celebration of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) where they spoke out about the importance of equal rights with the chosen young leaders.

Following this, royal expert Melanie Bromley claimed that the former "Suits" actress can harness her newfound independence to build a political career in America, per Express.co.uk

"Could I see Meghan running for office? A week ago I would have said absolutely not. Now I think the opportunities for Harry and Meghan are endless," she revealed to Access.

Bromley also pointed out that through their connections and by being "exposed to lots of different people," there are "lots of different possibilities as far as what they can do with their role now."

Prince Harry And Meghan Craves For A Normal Life

One of the key factors that prompted the so-called "Megxit" was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being constantly in the spotlight and hounded by the aggressive British press.

During his younger years, Prince Harry witnessed how his mother, Princess Diana, struggled with the media.

The Duke of Sussexes' close friend Nacho Figueras revealed to Independent that the reason why Prince Harry has decided to step down from the monarchy was to be able to protect his son and give baby Archie the normal life that he deserves.

"He's being a father. This is a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes," Figueras shared.

Months after Megxit, the family of three has settled in Los Angeles. In fact, they have also celebrated their family's milestone in America such as Archie's first birthday and the couple's second wedding anniversary.

