Kardashian Curse: 9 Men Who Suffered Massive Misfortune After They Split

If a man gets involved with any of the Kardashian Jenner siblings, his career will never be the same.

It's called the Kardashian Curse.

Speaking in an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the youngest sister Kylie Jenner explained what it is.

"The Kardashian curse is every male figure that comes and dates a Kardashian. Their life kind of goes downhill after that."

Though the curse is supposedly just an urban myth that has been going around in social media, there's plenty of evidence that this Kardashian Curse is a real thing.

Many stories circulated about how Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner cause bad luck to their temporary significant others - but the effect on these men will last a lifetime.

Here are some of the men who have been hit with the Kardashian Curse.

Ben Simmons

Dated: Kendall Jenner

They may be happy together at that time, but teammates of this 76ers player were concerned with his relationship to the supermodel affecting the game. He also had back surgery in March, at that time he was dating Kendall Jenner.

Simmons is said to be doubtful of the Kardashian Curse.

Lamar Odom

Dated: Khloe Kardashian

The two met in 2009, and they embarked on a whirlwind romance. After a month, they were married.

In 2012, the NBA player hit a rough patch, and rumors of his infidelity and drug addiction surfaced online.

By 2015, the couple split, and Odom was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel and was rushed to the hospital.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian divorced shortly after with Odom's career was put on hold.

Scott Disick

Dated: Kourtney Kardashian

Though you still see him on the reality show, in the ten years since it started, many fans have witnessed Disick's struggle with alcohol, infidelity, and mental health.

In a 2016 episode of KUWTK, a psychic told him, "A negative energy is following you around. Everything that you try to do, you tend to have many obstacles in front of you. I would probably say you do have a curse."

Tyga

Dated: Kylie Jenner

Rapper Tyga had been riding on his success wave with a couple of his songs when he began dating Kylie Jenner.

However, one graphic song about Jenner called "Stimulated" has angered many fans, and things went downhill quickly.

His ex Blac Chyna has accused him of not paying child support, and he was hit with financial lawsuits for his car payments and rentals.

Kris Humphries

Dated: Kim Kardashian

Who could forget him? He was married to Kim Kardashian for only 72 days.

After they split in 2011, months after their televised wedding, he accused the KKW Beauty mogul of using him for advertising and for destroying his career.

Reggie Bush

Dated: Kim Kardashian

Before he dated Kim Kardashian, he was one of the best NFL players out there.

When they broke up in 2008, he was forced to return his Heisman football trophy after discovering that he got bribes from USC.

Bush became the first running back in history to finish a season with negative yards.

James Harden

Dated: Khloe Kardashian

Harden dated the mom-of-one in 2015, and since then, he had always named that year "the worst year" of his life. The NBA player broke up with Khloe because the fame was affecting his career and performance.

Tristan Thompson

Dated: Khloe Kardashian

Though he's still around these days, it doesn't mean he's safe from the Kardashian Curse.

In 2016, when Thompson and Khloe hooked up, his basketball team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, lost the finals, and fans blamed Khloe for it.

Caitlyn Jenner

Dated: Kris Jenner

The former spouse of the momager Kris Jenner, Caitlyn, has had a rocky road since identifying as a transgender woman.

Her KUWTK spin-off, "I Am Cait," only lasted two seasons before it was canceled because of low ratings.

Her step-daughters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, are reportedly not speaking to her.

