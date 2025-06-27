Orlando Bloom appeared to be easing into single life with ease Thursday night as he joined Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish pre-wedding festivities in Venice, and raised eyebrows with some post-party behavior.

According to the Daily Mail, the 47-year-old actor, newly single amid reports of a quiet split from longtime fiancée Katy Perry, was spotted piling into a water taxi with a group of women after a storm abruptly ended the couple's rehearsal dinner.

Bloom, dressed in a tailored beige suit and crisp white shirt, was photographed with his arm casually slung around one mystery woman in a sparkly green gown, grinning as they sat close in the boat.

The exit came just as rain and strong winds forced dozens of high-profile guests, including Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah Winfrey, to flee the cloistered Madonna dell'Orto church.

Post-Split Spotlight

Bloom appeared laid back and flirtatious, a world away from Perry's public mood of late.

The singer has been photographed several times recently without her engagement ring while on tour in Australia, fanning rumors of a low-key split.

PEOPLE sources confirmed that the duo, who became engaged on Valentine's Day 2019 and have a 4-year-old daughter named Daisy, have broken things off.

"They were looking forward to marrying fast after getting engaged and then COVID got in the way," one insider the Daily Mail, noting that the pandemic derailed the wedding plans. "As time passed, she released new music, set up for a tour, left 'American Idol,' all while juggling being a new mom. There just wasn't time to put a wedding together."

RIP Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, i know they were wild pic.twitter.com/CIstT7HldO — JUAN (@kalisredmoon) June 24, 2025

Perry, who described Bloom's proposal as a grand gesture involving a helicopter ride and surprise rooftop celebration with family and friends, has yet to comment publicly on the relationship status. But as recently as this month, she signaled something was off: while on stage in Sydney, she joked that a Tim Tam saved her during a performance of "I'm Still Breathing," calling it "a song about a breakup."

An insider told Us Weekly the split was "a long time coming," and that while Perry is upset, she's "relieved to not have to go through another divorce."

Perry was previously married to Russell Brand, a marriage she once described as "emotionally traumatic" and the "death of a dream."