Princess Diana Is The Most Beautiful Royal Ever -- According To Science

Princess Diana endured a lot when she joined the royal family.

The Princess of Wales became an instant public figure when she married the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, in July 1981 at the famous St Paul's Cathedral in London.

She was a royal who exuded grace and poise, qualities that quickly made her a crowd favorite. Not to mention her exceptional beauty and charm that turned heads wherever she went to.

Cameras could not stop filming her every move. She was even named as the "most photographed woman" of her time.

Princess Diana Crowned As The "Most Attractive Royal Ever"

More than two decades since her tragic and untimely death at the age of 36, Princess Diana is recently hailed as the "most attractive royal ever" based on the ancient Greek golden ratio.

Also known as the "golden section" or "golden mean," experts use a mathematical ratio to measure facial perfection and symmetry features.

Based on the Phi and Golden ratio proportions, the head forms a rectangle with the eyes at its midpoint. Meanwhile, the nose and mouth are each placed at golden sections of the distance between the eyes and the bottom of the chin.

With this, Dr. Julian De Silva -- who runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery in London -- made a Golden ratio analysis through computerized facial mapping technique on some of the most famous royals. Dr. De Silva concluded that the People's Princess has the highest score of 89.05 percent, making her the most attractive.

"Diana scored highly for her face shape, the width of her nose, her brow area, her forehead and her eyebrows - which all got the top scores," he explained, per Daily Mail. "Her lowest scores were for her chin and lips. Her lips are a little thin and ill-defined and her chin is less classical than some of the other women."

Queen Rania Of Jordan Hailed As The "Most Beautiful Living Royal"

The 49-year-old Queen Rania of Jordan, on the other hand, closely came in second place with a score of 88.9 percent. Dr. De Silva also named her as the "most attractive living royal" based on the Golden ratio.

"Queen Rania is the most beautiful living royal and a stunningly attractive woman. She had the highest marks of all for her classically shaped chin and also scored highly for her lips," the surgeon mentioned. "She was marked down for her nose width and her brow area."

Grace Kelly, Princess Of Monaco

American actress-turned-Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly got the third spot. However, she was only 0.1 percent away from Queen Rania.

The former Hollywood star, who also died in a car crash at the age of 52, scored 88.8 percent.

"Princess Grace has a timeless beauty and had the highest scores for her eye spacing and her eye position is almost perfect with a score of 99.8 percent. Her stunning lips also scored the highest. She lost marks for her chin which is a little indistinct," Dr. De Silva added.

Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton

Meanwhile, the duchesses from the British royal family bagged the fourth and fifth spots.

The 38-year-old Meghan Markle gained 87.4 percent and stood out due to her "beautiful facial symmetry."

The London-based surgeon noted that the Duchess of Sussex is "'closer than any other princess to having what the Greeks considered the perfect face."

He added that "Meghan has an almost perfectly shaped nose with a 98.5 percent score, her eye position is exactly right and she has a gorgeous V-shaped or heart-shaped chin which is the shape women most covet."

Holding the fifth spot is the royal mom Kate Middleton, who was praised for having a perfect gap between her nose and lips" and has a "very strong eye spacing."

Dr. De Silva explained that the Duchess of Cambridge was "marked down for having a weaker chin and jawline than Diana."

"Nevertheless, she is a striking woman and her scores mark her out as one of the most beautiful women in the world," the surgeon furthered.

READ MORE: Hollywood Cancer: 3 Celebrities Unfairly Victimized By The Cancel Culture

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles