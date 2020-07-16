Aaron Rodgers Breakup: Danica Patrick Hints About Possible Split With Packers Star!

Danica Patrick could have just dropped a major hint that she and Aaron Rodgers have possibly broken up.

Netizens are speculating that the Rodgers-Patrick love story might have come to an end, as the two have been silent these past few months despite being one of the most popular power couples in sports.

Breakup rumors started to swirl around even more after Patrick unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Sporting News reported that the 38-year-old racing driver is no longer following the Green Bay Packers quarterback on Instagram. However, Rodgers is still following her as of this writing.

Neither of the two has addressed the split rumors, but it is worth noting that Patrick has not posted anything about their relationship since April. Her last post on her social media account was during their trip to Machu Picchu.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has not mentioned Patrick on his account since March 2020.

Amid the possible saddening split, their fans shared mixed reactions online.

"I feel like you had to carry the load in that relationship and he had too many feelings. Great football player but some how soft. You're better off," one fan said.

Another fan tried to cheer up Patrick and wrote, "@DanicaPatrick maybe you should not be in relationships. They just dont seem to work. You need a certain something in order to make a relationship work. At least you have your dogs they will always love you."

The unfollowing incident occurred two years since the NASCAR racer confirmed that she's dating Rodgers back in January 2018.

"We've just been sort of friends the whole time, kept in vague touch and seen each other at the ESPYs almost every year, and other places," Patrick said at that time. "So one thing led to another, and we realized how similar we were, and yeah, that got the ball rolling."

Meanwhile, when Rodgers sat for an interview with Michele Tafoya in October 2018, he spoke about how much they love each other. He also confessed that they found comfort and peace when they are together.

The Packers star then pledged that they would post more updates on their social media accounts because they "enjoy each other's company a lot" and that they are "really attracted to each other."

Before seeing Rodgers, Danica dated her fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., while the 36-year-old football quarterback was in a relationship with Olivia Munn. Patrick and Rodgers broke up with their previous partners in November 2017 and April 2017, respectively.

Ever since they publicized their relationship, the two have been supportive of each other's sporting careers.

Currently, Patrick is focusing on her various jobs, including her podcast "Pretty Intense."

As for Rodgers, he is conditioning himself as he prepares for the 2020 NFL season. He will likely report to the team's training camp at the end of this month.

Since the two have not confirmed their breakup yet, their followers remain hopeful that Patrick and Rodgers' alleged split is nothing but rumors.

