Prince Harry has no thoughts of his own ever since he and Meghan Markle moved to LA, some critics said. All he does is mimic his wife and it is quite unsettling to see, considering he was (or still is, blood is blood) a royal!

According to the National Enquirer, July 27 edition, several insiders have come forward to give their opinions on what they are observing about Prince Harry. For them, Meghan Markle was still strong force that not only stripped her husband's identity, but his voice and his family. Now he's trapped in a "dog-eat-dog Hollywood," with no recourse but to just follow everything Markle says.

According to one royal insider, before Markle, Prince Harry was this very happy-go-lucky frat boy. He was enigmatic in his own right even if he is the second son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles and more responsibilities fall onto the lap of the firstborn, Prince William.

Even though he follows everything his brother and family deemed right, he had his own identity and security blanket. His wife stripped from him all of these.

Essentially, it should be okay if it means Prince Harry, through Meghan Markle, became independent and more responsible, in their new lives in LA. That would be undeniably an improvement from being just happy-go-lucky and a follower of Palace decisions.

However, some would say that he got out of the frying pan (and) into the fire. Now that he is with Meghan Markle in an uncharted territory, Prince Harry is increasingly losing himself. Not only is he trapped in a kind of environment that he is not accustomed to, he is also under Meghan Markle's control.

Critics claimed that Prince Harry is no longer the self-assured royal that he was in the past. Instead, his self-esteem has taken a hit and he is not acting "pathetically." This was reportedly obvious in the recent video he made with Meghan Markle.

On this video, Prince Harry was able to make a statement attacking the racially-colored history of Britain's Commonwealth of Nations. Many said he actually DARED to insult Queen Elizabeth, but a body language expert is sure that he was not confident in making that statement.

In the video, critics claimed that even though both of them have made their corresponding statements, Meghan Markle was the one truly in command. There were instances wherein Prince Harry did not even say anything but yes to Meghan Markle's statements.

Meghan Markle has "solid eye gaze" but Harry was seemingly awkward, even gazing out of shot when his wife was talking and then looking down at the floor. For some, this is quite unbecoming of the former senior royal.

With her now undeniable royal connections even if most British allegedly do not like her and the palace does not accept her fully, Meghan Markle just upped her popularity in Hollywood. However, COVID-19 is so close to changing that. After months of lockdown because of the crisis, Meghan Markle all but lost her chance to penetrate the industry she's yearning to return to. Some claimed the two are big losers of the pandemic, which is likely to be frustrating to Meghan Markle.

But because it is Prince Harry who is constantly around her these days, he's the one who is feeling trapped and miserable. There are also allegations that he's putting up with his dire conditions because he has fears of losing his son Baby Archie if he decides to separate with Meghan Markle. Divorce will be all kinds of messy.

READ MORE: Royal Embarrassment: 3 Times Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Were A Burden To The Monarchy

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles