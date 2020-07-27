Meghan Markle's Brother And Sister: Who Are Samantha Grant And Thomas Markle Jr.?

Ever since Meghan Markle married into the royal family in 2018, the former actress has been a household name not just in the United Kingdom but worldwide. Throughout the years, some members of Meghan's family have also made headlines due to their claims about the Duchess.

While everybody already knows about her infamous father, Thomas Markle, and her very timid mother, Doria Ragland, the public rarely knows about Meghan Markle's brother and sister namely Samantha Grant and Thomas Markle Jr.

Samantha and Thomas Jr are Meghan's older half-siblings from her father's previous marriage to Roslyn Markle. She never really grew up with her older brother and sister, especially after her parents went on separate ways when she was 6 years old.

Now let us get to know more about Meghan's siblings and take a look at their relationship to the actress-turned-royal.

Samantha Grant

The 54-year-old sister of Meghan, who also goes by the name Samantha Markle, is the Duchess of Sussex's eldest sibling. She now resides in Florida with her three children.

Aside from Thomas Jr., Samantha is the most outspoken member of Meghan's family, but most of her remarks are not in favor of the Duchess -- primarily after she marryied into the royal family.

When Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship became a subject public interest, that is also the time when Samantha started to become vocal about her opinions of the Duchess.

In November 2016, Meghan Markle's sister blatantly said that the "Suits" actress is a "social climber" who exhibits behavior that does not fit the standard of the royal family.

Samantha and Meghan have rarely spoken to each other since the elder sister has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and used a wheelchair in 2018.

"Hollywood has changed her. I think her ambition is to become a princess," Samantha said of Meghan in 2016.

"It was something she dreamed of as a girl when we watched the royals on TV. She always preferred Harry - she has a soft spot for gingers."

Samantha also blasted Meghan on social media after not receiving an invitation to her May 2018 royal wedding with Prince Harry. She also revealed that Meghan did not invite her during her first wedding to Trevor Engelson in Jamaica.

Thomas Markle Jr.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle's brother, Thomas Markle Jr., was previously married to Tracey Dooley, whom he shares two sons namely Tyler and Thomas. He now works as a window fitter and lives in Oregon with his partner Darlene Blout.

But unlike Samantha, Thomas Jr has some good words for her sister, whom she publicly congratulated when his nephew, Archie, was born. In fact, he expressed his hope that the baby boy would mend the rift within the Markle family.

In previous interviews, Thomas Jr. would often express his hopes to fix the family's relationship, especially of Meghan and their estranged father.

