Royal Regret: How Queen Elizabeth II Could Have Prevented 'Megxit'

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made bombshell decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family. This move, which has been dubbed as "Megxit," has rocked the British monarchy at its core and overshadowed Prince Andrew's scandal for quite some time.

According to reports, the Royal Family felt blind-sided by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision, leading Queen Elizabeth II to call for an emergency meeting with senior royals in her Sandringham Estate.

After sitting down with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II seems to have let go of the Sussexes. In a statement, the 94-year-old monarch that they have come up with a "constructive and supportive way" to help Prince Harry and his family move forward outside the monarchy.

The Queen gave the Sussexes a 12-month review period to transition as non-working royals. This agreement includes removing their HRH titles, prohibiting the use of the word royal in their future charity endeavor, and more.

While Prince Harry and Meghan are eager to turn their backs on the Royal Family, a royal expert believes that there is one way Queen Elizabeth II could have prevented all the drama that "Megxit" has brought.

One Move to Prevent Megxit

Speaking to Sky News, royal historian Kate Williams said that instead of letting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spread their wings in Los Angeles, California, Her Majesty should have allowed the couple to have a "half in, half out" arrangement and remains as senior members of the Royal Family.

Williams said that by allowing Prince Harry and Meghan to have a part-time position means, the couple could be under fewer and lighter restrictions, a factor which is said to have pushed them out of the Buckingham Palace.

The royal expert emphasized that other European countries like Sweden are practicing this set-up.

"Why not? Why can't we try it?" Williams said, as reported by Express.

"The European royals do it, Sweden's younger royals do it. They have this relationship of half in and half out, so why can't we try it? I have never really got an explicit or clear answer of why it can't be done," she added.

The royal historian also believes that Queen Elizabeth II should have allowed Prince Harry and Meghan to accept jobs and earn a living outside the monarchy.

The Hindrance

But Williams explained that this set-up is impossible as it would take an entire committee to oversee their unique role.

"In the book, the writers are saying that you would have to have a committee to oversee half in half out so we could not have it because we would have to have a committee. I think that is an odd excuse really because we are a country full of committees," Williams said.

Would Queen Elizabeth II Allow a Part-Time Royal?

Queen Elizabeth II has been reigning the British monarchy for the past 67 years; she has dedicated most of her life in serving the people of the United Kingdom full time while juggling her role as a mother and a wife.

Working part-time seems not to be on Her Majesty's vocabulary, so even if she has the option to offer Prince Harry and Meghan a "half in, half out" set-up, it will be contracting on her work ethic.

And based on their experience with the media, it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would prefer to be out of the spotlight as part of their bombshell exit.

