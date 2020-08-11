Daughter of New York Giants Co-Owner Dead at 36 -- Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch's daughter, Hilary Tisch, has passed away after a suicide attempt over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the jewelry designer was pronounced dead in the hospital on Monday. she was 36 years old at the time of her death.

In an official statement, the Tisch family expressed how "utterly heartbroken" they are with the saddening incident. They are mourning and have asked the public for "privacy during this very difficult time."

Hilary Tisch Suffered From Depression for Years Before Attempted Suicide

The family described Hilary as a "kind, caring, and beautiful person" who bravely faced her depression.

"Her mother, sisters, brothers, and I are devastated by her passing. It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives. She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could. We love and will miss her dearly. Our family is utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss."

Althoug the family did not disclose the specific cause of her death, it has been reported that she had been suffering from depression for years.

Giants Co-Owner John Mara Releases Statement About Hilary Tisch

Meanwhile, president, CEO, and Giants co-owner John Mara released a statement and expressed his condolences for the passing of Steve Tisch's daughter.

"On behalf of the Mara family and the rest of the Giants organization, I want to express our deepest sympathy to Steve and his family. Our hearts are heavy for their loss of Hilary. We pray for their peace and comfort."

Who Is Hilary Tisch?

Born on November 1, 1983, Hilary is known for being passionate about the arts and antique jewelry. She was also a gemologist and one of the founding partners and creative consultant of the Los Angeles-based fashion brand Doen.

According to her biography for the company, she split her time between Los Angeles and Aspen, Colorado with her dog Pearl.

In addition, she was also said to love "discovering and collecting vintage" pieces whether it is furniture or clothing.

"My first real love is antique jewelry and I also do work as a geologist," she wrote. My other passion is discovering and collecting vintage furniture, objects, and beautiful clothing, both old and new. I am usually drawn to unique and special pieces that appear modern despite their age," her company biography stated.

Aside from her business, Hilary also devoted her time to charities, including volunteering to Operation Smile alongside with her father and siblings.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Virginia Beach, the non-profit medical service organization aims to provide free services and surgeries to those kids and young adults around the world who were born with cleft palates, cleft lips and other facial deformities.

The jewelry designer is survived by her mother, Patsy Tisch, and her siblings Will Tisch and his wife Grace, Holden Tisch, Elizabeth Tisch and Zachary Tisch.

READ MORE: Simon Cowell Sends Public Warning After Bike Accident and Emergency Surgery

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles