Weird Royals: Meghan Markle Abandons Pippa Middleton's Wedding Over Ridiculous Media Story

Meghan Markle has been the subject of ridiculous media stories since the beginning of her royal life and even after Megxit.

In March 2020, Meghan officially stepped down from her senior royal position with her husband, Prince Harry. Currently, the royal couple and their 1-year-old son, Archie, reside in Los Angeles to prevent the media from invading their family's privacy.

While the public became aware of the times the tabloids damaged the duchess' name and life, their new bombshell biography book revealed more troubling instances that Meghan suffered from in the past.

The book "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" stated that the Duchess of Sussex already experienced being a topic of a ridiculous media story even before she married Prince Harry.

Per the book, Meghan failed to attend Pippa Middleton's wedding with James Matthews in May 2017 after The Sun published a cover story suggesting that it would be "Meghan v Pippa" in the "Wedding of the Rears."

Although she "put careful thought into her outfit" to make sure it was "stylish without being splashy," Meghan decided to abandon the ceremony to avoid the unnecessary spectacle.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed that Meghan could not be present at the church, especially when the article claimed that she was about to overshadow Pippa's moment.

"If they worried their arrival might create a media circus despite taking every precaution, now they had no doubt it would," the book stated.

Instead of being in the wedding, the former "Suits" actress checked into a nearby Airbnb while Prince Harry attended the ceremony alone. The biography also revealed that Meghan later sneaked into the reception in a "decidedly unflashy long black gown" with light makeup.

Previously, Pippa's derrière stole the show during her sister Kate's 2011 royal wedding to Prince William. Thus, a "media frenzy" could have really repeated had Meghan chose to walk in the church.

Ironically, Markle's then-best friend, Jessica Mulroney, ended up making the headlines. Photographers got a rear shot of Mulroney's figure-hugging blue gown that caught people's attention.

Meghan the Attention Magnet?

It was not the first and last time the Duchess of Sussex caught the media's eyes in a special event, though.

Earlier this 2020, royal author Lady Colin Campbell claimed in her book "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story" that the royal couple caught the attention of the public just days after they got married.

According to the royal author, something happened when Prince Charles held a garden party at Buckingham Palace for his 70th birthday on May 22, 2018.

Although she did not reveal more information about the event, royal fans were quick to investigate. They found out that Prince Charles reportedly told Prince Harry and Meghan that "it was time to leave" although the party was not over yet.

Some netizens even claimed that Meghan's behavior took the spotlight away from Prince Charles.

Whatever the reason behind the said premature exit, it is worth noting that Meghan will always be followed by the media wherever she goes.

