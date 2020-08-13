Ellen DeGeneres Not Fake — Katy Perry Slams Ellen-Haters Again

Katy Perry stood by her decisions to back up her friend, Ellen DeGeneres, over the massive accusations and backlash the host is facing.

The 35-year-old singer is one of the first high-profile celebrities who had the guts to take a stand and support the famous talk show host despite knowing that she might get "canceled" by the internet.

Earlier this month, Katy took to Twitter to show support to Ellen, who has been accused of mistreating her staff, being mean and rude, and tolerating racism, toxic work culture, and sexual misconduct by former employees of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

In a series of Twitter posts, Katy said that while she can't speak on behalf of others, she stood by the fact that she never had any negative experiences with Ellen.

"I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own, but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow," Katy wrote.

The "Roar" hitmaker emphasized that Ellen DeGeneres has been an instrumental personality in bringing positivity and good influence in fighting for equality.

"I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades," she added.

Some fans expressed disappointment on Katy's public support to Ellen, and others encouraged her to take down her post to avoid being dragged on her friend's dirt.

A few weeks after the controversial Tweet, Katy stood by her decision and backed up Ellen DeGeneres anew.

A Message to Ellen Haters

In a recent interview with the "Los Angeles Times," Katy opened up about her decision to support the 62-year-old talk show queen.

"I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else's experience," Katy said.

The "Daisies" singer said she understand that everyone will not agree on her view, but she did not do it to please her followers and agree with her.

"I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I'm not here to make everyone agree with me," she explained.

Pregnancy Update

Aside from earning criticisms for backing up Ellen, Katy is also busy facing her battles with pregnancy as she is about to pop anytime soon.

In the same interview, Katy said that while she has not experienced anything painful similar to childbirth, she is not afraid of the pain it will bring. The singer believes that the "pain will pass" as it is only temporary.

Meanwhile, her fiance, Orlando Bloom, expressed how excited he is to become a "girl dad."

Speaking to "The Tonight Show," the 43-year-old actor said: "I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl. I hope she's going to love me as much as I'm going to love her."

