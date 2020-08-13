Daddy Brooklyn Beckham? Nicola Peltz Sparked Pregnancy Rumors

It looks like we will be calling David and Victoria Beckham grandpa and grandma in the near future as their soon-to-be daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz sparked pregnancy rumor even before she walks down the aisle.

Last month, David and Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, rocked the Instagram world after announcing his engagement with Nicola Peltz.

The 21-year-old model shared the good news by gushing over his now-fiance, whom he referred to as his "soulmate."

"Two weeks ago, I asked my soulmate to marry me, and she said yes," Brooklyn wrote.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day (heart emoji). I love you, baby," he added.

Days after the engagement announcement, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz fans started wondering if the two had a secret wedding after the 25-year-old billionaire heiress showcased Brooklyn's hand sporting a gold wedding band with a single diamond in an Instagram Story photo.

Just recently, Nicola's suspicious Instagram post sparked yet another rumor that would mean she and Brooklyn are taking their relationship to the next level.

Baby B

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the "Bates Motel" actress somehow hinted that she might be expecting a baby by uploading a sweet photo with a very intriguing caption.

In the photos, Nicola could be seen wearing a black long-sleeve floral-printed dress while Brooklyn is sporting a black shirt and khaki pants while planting a kiss on his fiance's cheeks.

In the caption, she wrote: "baby b."

Nicola's two-word caption sent her 1.9 million followers into a total frenzy, thinking that the caption meant the couple is already expecting a baby.

Fans flocked the comments section asking the lucky girl if her post translates to a surprise pregnancy announcement, while others straight out congratulated her.

"Excuse me 'baby,'" one follower wrote.

"Congrats on the pregnancy," another one added.

While it is safe to conclude that Nicola is just fond of referring to her man as "B" or short for his first name, we would be hypocrites to deny that a baby is the first thing that comes to mind upon reading the caption. And besides, Brooklyn first hinted of wanting to become the best daddy to their future kids on his engagement announcement.

Brooklyn's Contradicting Post

As of writing, Brooklyn or other members of the Beckham family has yet to confirm any pregnancy news. But it looks like the aspiring photographer just dropped hint that the pregnancy rumor is just a hoax.

On Tuesday, Brooklyn took to Instagram and posted a gorgeous portrait of his fiance, together with another PDA-packed shot where they are smooching for the 'Gram.

In the caption, he wrote: "It's me and you forever," adding a heart emoji.

This could mean that it's him and Nicola forever, for now, and there is no "Baby B" around yet?

So mum Victoria could calm down for now as she will not be promoted to the "grandma" role soon.

