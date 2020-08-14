Wrong Move! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Commit BIGGEST Mistake Since Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now famous for making bombshell moves, and they made another shocking step that may have come at the wrong time.

Months after they officially left the monarchy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly bought their first US-based home in Santa Barbara.

The New York Post confirmed that the royal couple closed the deal several weeks ago before relocating quietly.

"This is the first home either of them has ever owned," a source told the Post. "They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy. This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible."

While it may have seem a good news to the family of three, an expert suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have made a wrong move.

Per the new figures published by the National Association of Realtors, the price of the single-family home the Sussexes invested on actually rose by 4.2 percent during the second quarter.

The decreasing supply and excessive demand during the pandemic drove the price surge in the United States.

Renee Grubb, the owner of the Montecito-based real estate firm Village Properties, even expressed his shock over the housing market boom.

"We are seeing jaw-dropping numbers and showings and they really started spiking in June," Grubb told Santa Barbara News-Press. "I can remember a time where in Montecito, there was inventory in the market that would take two years to sell, and now, I am quoting you just a bit over three months."

Santa Barbara Property Is Sussexes' Dream Home?

Meanwhile, another source told Page Six that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle acquired the Santa Barbara property for themselves and not as a guesthouse for Oprah and anyone else.

"This is where they want to continue their lives after leaving the UK. This is the first home either of them has ever owned," the insider said. "It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family - to have complete privacy for six weeks since they moved in."

The source added that the couple intends to "put down the roots" in the house where they found considerable privacy.

Previously, the Sussexes lived in Tyler Perry's $18 million mansion in Los Angeles. Although the place is near Meghan's mother, the couple never wanted to make it their permanent home.

In the same house, they experienced high-level intrusions that they wanted to get rid of. For instance, a group of paparazzi tailed them while traveling back to the mansion. It was made worse when several drones flew low above their Beverly Hills residence.

As a result, they hired an A-list security team that would cost them $8,600 per day. However, although they dedicated a huge amount of money to cover their security expenses, they still felt unsafe around the property.

Although their new Santa Barbara home is evidently pricey, nothing can be more important than their family's safety and security.

