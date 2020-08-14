Pure Magic! David Blaine Returns With Death-Defying Stunt After 10-Year Hiatus

After almost a decade on hiatus, David Blaine is back with a death-defying stunt.

The 47-year-old illusionist calls his comeback stunt "Ascension," as he revealed that he will attach himself to numerous helium balloons in an attempts to cross the Hudson River from New Jersey to his native New York City skyline.

"This stunt has been 10 years in the making. Let's turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights," Blaine tweeted.

He added that his first major live event in a decade will occur on August 31 and will be streamed exclusively on his YouTube channel. It will also be sponsored by Verizon and in partnership with YouTube Originals.

With that said, fans and celebrities expressed their excitement for Blaine's comeback stunt.

"Never fails to astound Can't wait @davidblaine," British actor Ricky J. Norwood posted.

Meanwhile, one supporter mentioned David's 1999 trick where he was buried while in a plexiglass coffin underneath a three-ton water-filled tank.

"Every time I think something is impossible to do, I remind myself how #DavidBlaine was buried alive for seven days. His determination to achieve the impossible is unmatched. This man is back after a decade for another trick that I'm sure won't disappoint."

David Blaine Performs for Medical Workers and Patients Through FaceTime

Furthermore, during the lockdown, the renowned magician has been dedicating his time to entertain patients, frontliners and medical workers who are helping to contain the global crisis.

Since hospitals are high-risk from COVID-19, he mentioned that he did his mind-blowing tricks virtually through FaceTime.

"I tell [hospital personnel] to call me whenever it works for them and I'll make the time," David Blaine told The Post.

The Los Angeles-based illusionist, who has been performing in hospitals since he was 18, pointed out that what he is doing was easy as compared to the health workers who are risking their lives to attend to the needs of their patients amid these devastating times.

"I took out a deck of cards and did FaceTime magic as best I could. I jump to it because you don't know what will be going on, and who will be where, if you call back 10 minutes later. But what I do is easy. The real challenge is what nurses and doctors and patients are going through on the front lines," he added.

Best known for his high-profile stunts of endurance, Blaine shared that right now, his goal is to provide "laughter" and joy to frontliners and those who are affected by the pandemic.

"They're out there getting exposed to a virus that can put them and their relatives seriously at risk," the magician said. "My goal is to give them a distraction and a few seconds of laughter."

Frozen in Time in Times Square

Aside from his 1999 stunt, one of Blaine's wildest endurance performances was from way back November 2000, when he spent two days in a large block of ice in Times Square as he attempted to freeze himself for 72 hours.

He spent 63 hours, 42 minutes, and 15 seconds and was removed with chainsaws. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

It was reported that it took him a month to recover after this stunt.

READ MORE: Simon Cowell Injury Update: 'AGT' Judge Makes SHOCKING Recovery 5 Days After Grueling Surgery

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles