Liam Hemsworth DGAF on Miley Cyrus’ New Shady Break Up Song

Miley Cyrus recently drops her comeback single and released its official music video on Thursday. The singer admits that "Midnight Sky" is a breakup song that resonates with her real breakup experience.

In an interview with Apple Music's "New Music Daily," the 27-year-old pop star revealed that "Midnight Sky" is about her much-talked-about love life. Although she did not directly name her ex-husband, Miley referenced the song to a "public breakup."

"I felt like my story, and my narrative had kind of been told for me over the past year. Obviously, I went through an extremely public breakup and, even more than that, a divorce, and with someone that I had been with for ten years," Miley told host Zane Lowe.

"That narrative and that experience of ten years was told for me by one day from the eyes of a helicopter,' she added.

Miley and the 30-year-old actor had been in a much talked about divorce after less than a year in marriage and after dating for a decade.

One part of the song says: "nine years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes," which is an apparent reference to their ten years on and off romance.

Liam's Reaction

A few days after Miley's new song dropped, it looks like her famous is ex is not interested in putting his energy on it.

Speaking to "Hollywood Life," a source close to Liam Hemsworth said the actor is not bothered about Miley's personal breakup song.

"Liam isn't concerned one way or another over Miley's new song but is sure it will be a hit like all her music," the source said.

"He knows the name of the game and understands that Miley's form of expression is through her music," the source added.

The insider explained that the "Hunger Games" actors do not have plans to reach out to Miley and confront her about the song.

"They have a long history and spent a huge chunk of their lives together as a couple. That will never change, and he knows they learned a lot from each other through their relationship," the source said.

"Liam doesn't have any plans on reaching out to her but wishes her the best. He's moved on with his life and is focused on his own career and relationships at this point," the source added.

Thirst Trap Music Video?

"Midnight Sky" music video opens with Miley donning a black Chanel one-piece suit while running her hands covered in diamond-studded gloves on her legs. She also appeared in front of a wall of mirrors while wearing a mustard top and black leather pants.

At one point, Miley is completely naked as she lies in a colorful ball pit wearing nothing but a custom jewel and gold belt, bangles, and high heels. This particular scene reminds fans of Miley's iconic 2013 "Wrecking Ball" music video.

Miley's new music video came after confirming that she and Cody Simpson called it quits following a ten-month romance.

