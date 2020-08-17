Kevin Hart Net Worth: Just How Rich Is the Famous Comedian?

Kevin Hart is more than just a comedian. He is an actor, producer and a spokesman. Professionally, he has done it all.

With that said, no one would be surprised to know that the 41-year-old is really valuable.

Let's take a look at Kevin Hart's net worth.

What Is Kevin Hart's Net Worth?

Kevin Hart net worth, how much is it exactly?

According to celebrity reports that keep track of such, Hart is worth $200 million at present. He's far from Ellen DeGeneres' billionaire status, but it is certainly not a downer by anyone's standards.

Kevin is also already one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world since he can do so much. Between August 2015 and August 2016, Kevin was able to amass $90 million from all sorts of Entertainment services -- touring movie, selling merchandise, endorsing companies and products, and many more.

Between June 2017 and June 2018, the all-around entertainer was also able to earn $60 million. The following year, between June 2018 to June 2019, he made the same. Lastly, between June 2019 and June 2020, he earned $40 million.

The drop in his earnings is probably because of the present COVID-19 pandemic. The whole Entertainment industry was affected, even Hollywood.

How Did Kevin Hart's Net Worth Grew?

Hart graduated from George Washington High School and briefly pursued higher education before going to New York City and then Brockton for work.

He started showcasing his talent in stand-up comedy at the Philadelphia club's amateur night. His career did not boom immediately. He was even booed various times during his early days as a stand-up comedian. His first shows were mostly unsuccessful, too.

Eventually, Hart realized that his mistake was imitating other comedians' styles as opposed to having his own. When he started demonstrating his own brand of comedy by using his life experiences and insecurities to make his jokes more real, he eventually became a hit.

But he did not stop there.

Hart started doing comedy tours continuously starting in 2009. "Laugh at My Pain" in 2011 and "Let Me Explain" in 2013 both made a great impression and were released as features in movie theaters. He earned a total of $15 million from "Laugh at My Pain," which is considered one of the most successful comedy tours to date.

The "Jumanji" actor then started appearing on television shows and movies. He entered the TV world through Comedy Central specials. He then did comedy films that are still being raved about at present by comedy lovers such as " The 40-year-old Virgin," "Little Fockers" and many more.

Hart's films were moneymakers. As of 2020, his films have totally generated over $1.3 billion at the global box office. With that, Kevin Hart's net worth is more than secured with all his projects.

Hart also started his production company in 2009, Hartbeat Productions. It employs over 40 people who works together to manage Hart's multi-stranded career.

Kevin Hart Family

Of course, there is no use talking about Kevin Hart's net worth if he's feeling bad about himself. However, he is well-loved.

Kevin was once married to another comedian, Torrei Hart. The marriage lasted from 2003 to 2010. They shared two children, Heaven Leigh and Hendrix

Today, he is with his pregnant partner, Eniko Parrish. They got married in August 2015 and had their first child in 2017. Even though Hart admitted to cheating on his wife while she is pregnant with their first baby, the two patched things up. They are expecting a baby girl to join their family in the summer of 2020.

