Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to REUNITE — But Not Romantically [DETAILS]

Former Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reuniting - but it's not for the reason you think.

Pitt and Aniston are just among the famous faces that have been casted for a virtual table read of the 1982 movie, "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."

This was the breakout role for Sean Penn, who is also going to be part of the event.

This will be the first time that they will be working with each other and sharing the screen after almost 19 years.

Multiple reports have confirmed that the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actor has been said to the star-studded cast of the live reading.

The original film featured Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Judge Reinhold.

Apart from Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, People Magazine has reported that they will be joined by a list of A-list stars such as Julia Roberts, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LeBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, Matthew McConaughey and Sean Penn in the unrehearsed event.

The stars' roles have yet to be revealed, so it's unclear whether Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will share a scene during the session.

The live event will be for "Dane Cook Presents ' Feelin' A-Live," slated to be held on August 21, 2020, at 5 PM PST.

"Feelin' A-Live" is a fundraiser for Penn's emergency relief non-profit organization CORE and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting incarcerated people from the spread of the coronavirus.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook and TikTok via CORE's official accounts. The live streams will have a "Donate" button, and fans can follow along virtually by using the official hashtag, #FastTimesLive.

In a statement, Penn said, "On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I'm so appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give to our work."

"I'm always game for a giggle. So to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work, consider us fully on board to play."

Early this year, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston drove fans wild when they were spotted having a bit of a chat at the 2020 SAG Awards, about 15 years after they ended their 5-year- marriage.

Since then, fans of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have crossed their fingers for more than just a friendly reunion.

An insider told Us Weekly that there's nothing "romantic" going on between the two stars.

"They actually think it's hysterical that fans are obsessed with them getting back together," the insider said in February.

"Jen is having the time of her life right now. She's satisfied with her work and personal life."

It took some time for the former Hollywood royalty to get back on good terms, a separate insider told Us Weekly that both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have finally been able to move on.

"They've agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong." They added, "They're both looking forward, not back."

