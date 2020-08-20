Face Change, Again? Fans Baffled With Khloe Kardashian's Latest Facial Enhancement

"Another day, another face."

This is the sarcastic reaction of social media lurkers after Khloe Kardashian posted another unrecognizable photo of herself on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to Instagram to give her 120 million followers a quick update on her and two-year-old daughter, True.

In the said photo, the 36-year-old reality TV star debuted her new short brown bob hairstyle, which she paired with bright red lipstick that was emphasized by her plumped up a pouty face. Khloe is sporting black and white stripe top while her cute daughter is all smiling wearing a lacy top.

Khloe did not mention her new hairdo in the caption, writing only, "Mommy's baby FOREVA!!!"

Meanwhile, in a series of Instagram Story entry, Khloe Kardashian showed off more of her new bob look by posting a clip wiggling her hair and some selfies with True wearing the same outfit.

While some of Khloe's family and friends gush over True's cuteness overload on the said photo, some followers were left with their head-scratching after realizing that the "Good America" founder appears to be sporting yet another look a.k.a new facial enhancement.

Some pointed out that Khloe looks unrecognizable in the new photo and accused her of either doing another round of facial enhancement or overused filters once again.

"Ugh, this is the only girl I know to change her face every week," one follower wrote.

"Not sure who is on the photo with True?" another one added.

Some seem to be fed up with Khloe's numerous faces and commented: "Bruh, decide which face you want in 2020."

Meanwhile, another follower suggested that True (who she shares with Tristan Thompson) will never recognize her mother's image if she keeps changing her face and hair every week.

It could be recalled that earlier this year, Khloe became an instant trending topic on Twitter after uploading a totally unrecognizable selfie.

In the IG photo she uploaded last May, Khloe is sporting a noticeably slimmer face, more prominent nose and cheekbones, glowing skin, and jaw-dropping blonde hair.

Aside from getting compliments, Khloe's "transformation photo" drew flak on social media and sparked speculations that she underwent major cosmetic surgery and enhancements to look good. Others argued that Khloe used major filters or face editing tools to look like a total doll.

Three months later, fans have somehow cracked the code on how Khloe got her looks on the viral photo. In last week's KUWTK episode, fans noticed that Khloe wore the exact outfit, hairstyle, makeup, and accessories that she has on her viral photo.

At first, it's hard to see the difference, so a Twitter user put each shot side-by-side in comparison. Obviously, Khloe looks more stunning on the first version of the photo she posted on her Instagram.

The said comparison photo instantly drew criticisms among fans and slammed Khloe for giving her face a 360-degree photoshop makeover and upload it on social media.

