NFL: Washington Coach Gets Good News After Heatbreaking Cancer Diagnosis

Nothing beats cancer like early detection. Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera is diagnosed with cancer, but he is not worrying because it is still in its early stages.

This, of course, is not a reason to treat it like its nothing. The team also made sure the coach felt that they are rallying for him.

Ron Rivera Taking Action

On Thursday, the NFL team put out a statement revealing that their 58-year-old coach has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, which found in his lymph node. Fortunately, it was discovered quite early due to a self-care check.

"The cancer is in an early stage, and is considered very treatable and curable, providing a good prognosis for Coach Rivera for a full recovery," the team said.

The Washington NFL franchise also stated that their coach has already consulted with the best doctors and oncology specialists. At present, they are already working in "establishing his treatment plan in conjunction with the team's medical staff and his outside physicians."

In other words, Rivera is in the most capable of hands.

Rivera's Wish

The team also shared that their coach only wants one thing from them: to keep things going and remain focused. Washington also noted that if their beloved coach needs to take more time off than usual, they have a Plan B in place. What is important is that they have an alternative plan in case something untoward happens.

On his own social media account, the coach retweeted the official post made by the team. In the said tweet, he expressed his gratitude towards the team doctors, athletic trainers and heathcare specialists who will be assisting him towards recovery.

The tweet also included how much the coach is grateful towards the players and fans of the team, as well as to the other coaches and staff who have expressed their support.

Naturally, Rivera shared how grateful he is towards his family, as they show their love for him during this trying time.

Stephanie, Christopher, Courtney and I thank you ALL for your love and support. https://t.co/FRESjLqpoz August 21, 2020

Washington News

Prior to this revelation of the coach's cancer diagnosis, the Washington Football Team announced that ex-NFL player Jason Wright will become the team's president. This is monumental for he will be the first-ever Black team president in the league.

His predecessor, Bruce Allen, was quite controversial. He was fired as the teams' president after the 2019 season came to an end.

Allen served the team for 10 years, but critics claimed that he was not an effective president. His performance amounted to a decade of poor performance, as USA Today reported.

In conjunction with the firing, franchise owner Daniel Snyder said he recognizes the unfortunate fact that the team has not lived up to the high standards set by their predecessors.

Once Rivera's cancer diagnosis broke out, the new president quickly shared his support on Twitter, stating he is adding the coach's recovery and resilience while battling the disease to his prayers. After all, cancer is not a joke.

