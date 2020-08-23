Wonder Woman 1984: Cast, Plot, Cheetah and Everything We Need To Know

Wonder Woman is back, and fans could not keep calm about it!

On Sunday, DC drops the second official trailer of "Wonder Woman 1984", featuring the ever-gorgeous and fierce Gal Gadot playing Diana Prince. From the World War I setting in the hit 2017 film, the sequel moves to the colorful world of the 1980s showcasing the classic retro fashion.

The sequel will revolve around the return of Diana Prince's greatest love, Steve Trevor (played by Chris Pine), who sacrificed his life in the first film to save the world. The action-packed trailer shows fans that "Wonder Woman 1984" will not just be about Diana's love life, but also the threats she faced during the 1980s era.





Release Date

Initially, the "Wonder Woman" sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on June 5, 2020. But due to the coronavirus global pandemic, D.C. decided to move it to August 14. The release date was postponed again as the threats of COVID-19 is still around the corner. The film studio is now hoping to drop the sequel by October 2, 2020, so let us keep our fingers crossed.

"Wonder Woman 1984" is the second D.C. superhero movie to drop this year, following Suicide Squad's spinoff, a.k.a "Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn."

Plot

At the end of the first Wonder Woman movie, it was revealed that Diana is the god Zeus's daughter, which makes her an immortal. The film set in 1984 will give us a glimpse of Diana Prince's life back in the 1980s ear, although she hasn't aged at all.

In an interview, associate producer Anna Obropta revealed that the sequel finds Diana Prince in Washington D.C., working at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History's anthropology and archeology department.

Obropta said Diana made less connection to other people in fear of losing them one day.

"(Diana) doesn't really want to make close connections with anyone. She knows either she's going to hurt them because she'll have to disappear one day or she will lose them because they'll grow old," the associate producer explained.

Cast

Obviously, the 35-year-old Gal Gadot is returning as Diana Prince, a.k.a Wonder Woman. In this sequel, Diana will face two new potential villains, such as Max Lord and Cheetah.

Max Lord will be played by Pedro Pascal, popularly known for his role as Oberyn Martell in "Game of Thrones" and Baby Yoda's keeper on "The Mandalorian." Max Lord is a wealthy businessman who seeks power. He appears to represent capitalism, offering customers in a mall everything they wanted.

The sequel's main villain would be Cheetah a.ka. Barbara Minerva, played by Kristin Wiig. In the comic version, Barbara works as an archeologist, but in the 2017 film, she works as a museum curator. She later on, become obsessed with the divine, particularly Wonder Woman's origin. Barbara made a Faustian bargain to become th demigod, Cheetah.

Meanwhile, Diana's love interest Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine, died in the original film. He appears to have returned to play tricks on Max Lord and Cheetah.

