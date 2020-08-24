Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry to Leave Meghan Alone in Politics?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may appear in sync with each other in everything they do, but this might not be the case.

Now that they are out of the palace and in the land of the free, Prince Harry and Meghan can now do more of what they individually like -- something they could not do back in the U.K.

As royals, they have to observe some protocols and be in constant scrutiny by the media and public.

Meghan had been breaking some of the protocols in the U.K., though. Plus, they are still being hounded by the media, even if they are already in the U.S. But although this means that nothing has essentially changed for her and Prince Harry despite Megxit, it is quite apparent that she still has more freedom than being a royal.

Unfortunately, it now turns out what Prince Haryr and Meghan individually like are actually miles apart.

So far, the two have shown that they are each other's shadow. Wherever one is, the other is there for sure as well. However, this might change soon as they become more astute with what they want to achieve as non-working royals. Now that celebrity neighbors surround them in their anything-but-simple abode, the media assumed they both just want to be Hollywood stars.

A royal commentator claimed that it is not as straightforward as that, though. Even if Meghan wants to earn back her Hollywood career, she is also keen to pursue her political goal. She can openly do so since she is an American citizen anyway.

However, Prince Harry, as a British citizen, is likely to snub politics. The more Meghan delves into that work, the more Prince Harry is likely to steer clear.

Royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, shared with Express.co.uk that "Harry is on a journey which is very woke." He added that "apart from Invictus and mental health, he will champion other charitable causes but will avoid party politics."

Meghan is quite unique because she does not face similar restrictions that Prince Harry faces in the U.S. The commentator explained that Markle truly has a knack for being a political activist. She has shown her expertise and vocalness on hard issues such as gender quality and diversity.

Still, this does not mean they are undergoing marriage troubles. A husband and wife do not necessarily have to have similar interests and goals all the time. Prince Harry also proved several times already how he is always on his wife's side.

What is important is that they still share the same common core values. For example, the two are seeing eye to eye that hate speech online should be addressed and abolished. According to the royal expert, they might rally behind this cause in front of their U.S. market since they know the British people are unlikely to give them attention or even praises no matter how well-deserved.

As early as now, Fitzwillaims shared that there are calls for Meghan to lose her royal title because they do not like how politically vocal she is. They are not comfortable with her airing different political views.

