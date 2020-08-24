Taylor Swift Fear: Joe Alwyn Might Leave Her for a 'Charming' Actress?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship will be put to the test once the latter will start filming for his new film.

Though the couple has been together since 2016, it has been revealed that the "Cardigan" hitmaker is anxious about her beau's partner in the upcoming film.

According to OK! Magazine, Alwyn will be starring alongside Netflix's "Sex Education" star Emma Mackey for a biopic that is centered on "Wuthering Heights," author Emily Brontë.

Though production for the movie will not start until next year, Taylor Swift is already "sweating bullets."

A source told the magazine, "Taylor trusts Joe implicitly, but this will be the first time in literally years they'll have to be apart for a while."

"The idea of him spending all the time with someone as beautiful and charming as Emma has her anxious."

Swift is allegedly keeping her jealousy in check, but it's not easy, even for someone as successful as her.

The source added, "One of the things that attracted Taylor to Joe was his brilliance as an actor, and she knew he'd go far."

"She's so proud of him, but the downside is he'll be working with actresses who could be equally enthralled, and she's fearful."

The source further claimed that Taylor Swift currently tries hard not to freak out. Still, once filming begins, she allegedly plans to befriend Emma Mackey "to prevent anything untoward from happening."

Meanwhile, Woman's Day Australia reported that Taylor Swift is "trying for a quarantine baby" with Joe Alwyn. Friends in her inner circle are excited for the couple's "shotgun wedding" before the year ends.

According to the grapevine, the 30-year-old musician has been "broody for years," but hasn't met the right guy until Alwyn came to the picture.

An unnamed friend said, "Holing up with Joe has cemented their relationship. They're ready to take the next step now, whether it be a wedding or both."

"She's incredibly excited about becoming a mom," as also hinted in her new song, 'Peace,' "Give you my wild / give you a child."

However, it is best to take these reports with a grain of salt, as there has been no confirmation from Swift or Alwyn's camps.

Though Joe Alwyn is dating one of the most famous celebrities in the world, he values much of his privacy that he doesn't discuss his girlfriend in interviews.

In 2018, just about over a year, they started dating, the actor revealed "a very clear line" of how much he should share about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Speaking to Esquire Magazine, "I know what I feel about it. I think there's a very clear line as to what somebody should share, feel like they have to share, and what they don't want to and shouldn't have to."

Alwyn, who starred in the film "Mary Queen of Scots," is said to be the happiest he has ever been since getting together with the "Lover" singer.

A source told Us Weekly, "Joe has really shown her a different lifestyle and the value of privacy."

Taylor Swift's boyfriend is also hugely supported by her career. Both are happy, and thanks to their relationship being kept under wraps, "Taylor is so much happier."

"She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is."

Taylor Swift started dating Joe Alwyn after her split from "Avenger" actor Tom Hiddleston.

