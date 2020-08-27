ASAP Rocky Shares SHOCKING Confessions to Rumored Girlfriend Rihanna

Rihanna and her rumored beau ASAP Rocky got candid in a Q&A video.

The 32-year-old singer-turned-beauty mogul tapped his good friend, ASAP Rocky, to model her new skincare line, Fenty Skin.

In videos published for GQ and Vogue magazine, the rumored couple asked each other rapid-fire questions about everything, from skin-related topics to the first thing they noticed about each other.

The two traded banter throughout the video call.

One of the notable moments was when the "Stay" singer asked what his skin type was, to which ASAP Rocky responded with, "handsome." The Barbadian beauty couldn't help the cheesy answer that she rolled her eyes at it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna, who has an estimated net worth between $200 million and $600 million, asked the "Praise the Lord" hitmaker what his first $20 purchase was.

"Condoms?" RiRi quipped before he could even answer.

Though ASAP Rocky denied it, he claimed to have purchased an $11 t-shirt instead.

ASAP Rocky, whose real name I Rakim Athelaston Nakache Mayers, was also asked about his first-ever red carpet look.

Taking a look at his first black-on-black ensemble that featured an expensive Hermes belt, the "Diamonds" hitmaker interjected, "You don't have to point out Hermes and Raf, this is you? Stop trying to make it sound so dope! This is you? You could have used some Fenty Skin back then."

The rapper tried to play it off, but Rihanna indeed didn't lie when she called herself a savage.

Throughout the video, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky kept up the playful energy.

When asked about his skincare origins, he revealed that he had to discover skincare while in the shower, as "you can't wash your body with the same rag you wash your face with."

ASAP Rocky even called himself lucky to be someone who always wants to have a clean face.

The conversation took an even deeper route, thankfully they have been friends for so long.

Rihanna discussed the ways men are excluded from self-care despite looking attractive and adequately groom themselves.

"They feel obligated almost to only use products that are for men because anything beyond that feels too feminine," the "We Found Love" singer said.

Last month, Rihanna launched Fenty Skin.



In the Vogue tete-a-tete, the Fenty Beauty mogul revealed some of her beauty secrets.

When the "Babushka Boi" rapper asked Rihanna's skin type, she jokingly answered, "My skin type is just as complicated as men are. Y'all always try to say women are complicated, but it's y'all!"

According to the Fenty brand founder, her skin has transformed over the years. She revealed having acne, sensitivity, and melasma, and claimed that she was once "a Black woman with not knowing I need to use SPF."

Rihanna explained why she had to have male models for her skincare line, saying that there should be diversity in the beauty industry.

"I feel like there are so many voids to be filled, and we will only know that by the pioneers that have experienced those voids, and the lack of their representation in the industry."

In January, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky looked extremely cute and cozy when they were spotted talking at a benefit concert in New York.

That same day, E! News reported that the "Umbrella" hitmaker ended her three-year relationship with Saudi billionaire, Hassan Jameel.

Since then, rumors of them being together is up in the air, and up to this day, not one of them confirmed anything.

