R. Kelly in Danger? Upset Inmate Beats R&B Star Over Protests

R. Kelly has been thrown into solitary confinement after being attacked by another inmate. Solitary confinement might not be pleasant, but it might be the safest for the disgraced artist.

A disgruntled inmate, who did not like the lockdowns indirectly caused by R. Kelly, decided to take matters into his own hands. Charging towards the artist's cell, the inmate proceeded to beat R. Kelly up. This happened sometime on Wednesday, per PageSix.

R. Kelly in Solitary Confinement

On Thursday, it was reported that he was already placed in solitary confinement for his safety and for everyone's peace. His lawyer said that because there are constant pro-R. Kelly protests outside of the jail, the entire facilities occasionally had to be locked down.

This created undue inconvenience to other inmates. One obviously could not take it anymore and decided to make sure the artist knows it.

"My understanding is, every time there is a pro-R. Kelly protest outside of the jail, they lock down the entire facility," R. Kelly's lawyer said during a brief interview. "When they do this, inmates don't get their commissary, they don't get their shower, stuff like that and since they're fairly sporadic anyway, they get upset."

The lawyer hinted that the prison authorities might be the ones at fault because they are punishing everyone in the facility just because the artist's fans want him out.

Can R. Kelly Get Out Alive?

In the aftermath of this beating, R. Kelly only sustained minor injuries. This is only the case because the guards were able to quickly take action. One could shudder thinking what would have happened had the guards failed to address the situation immediately.

Being in solitary confinement, therefore, is a blessing. The attorney said that R. Kell is still very concerned because there are great possibilities of it happening again. However, it would not be all the time that guards can look out for his cell. Someone can easily go in his cell with a shank and worse. Guards might even be busy with other things, which is quite typical for any overworked prison.

The artist is awaiting trial on several sexual abuse charges. Specifically, he's in jail at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Chicago and facing charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York stemming for sexually abusing underage girls.

No COVID-19 on R. Kelly Prison

Repeated petitions were made for his release because of the coronavirus pandemic. All the requests, however, were denied because there are no confirmed cases of the infection in the prison anyway.

The artist has denied the charges he faces. He is firm on his stance that he did not abuse anyone.

Fans find it hard to hear that their idol is in jail.

However, the accusations against R. Kelly are even harder to hear. New York Times reported that a defendant is accusing him of committing arson and bribery, all to scare a witness out of talking.

The case might still be ongoing, covering crimes he allegedly committed since 1999, but his fans already made a verdict. For them, he's not guilty and certainly does not deserve to be locked up in the middle of a pandemic. They are marching on the streets, even protesting outside the prison, for his freedom.

These supporters chant "Free R. Kelly" to "where were the parents," probably placing the blame of the alleged crimes on the children and their family, not the artist.

Given what happened to R. Kelly inside though, their continuous protests might do him more harm than good.

