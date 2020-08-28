Cardi B Ruins Melania Trump's Perfect Speech With Epic 'WAP' Clapback

Cardi B did not hold back as she took a savage shot at Melania Trump and her supporters.

It came after the current U.S. First Lady received positive feedback from the public when she delivered a speech for the Republican National Convention. The said event was held at the newly renovated White House Rose Garden earlier this week.

Her recent appearance was called her "moment of redemption" after the infamous 2016 convention speech where she was accused of plagiarizing former first lady Michelle Obama.

"There are no words to describe how honored, humbled, and fortunate, I am to serve our nation as your first lady. I don't know if I can fully explain how many people I take home with me in my heart," Melania mentioned.

One of the many personalities who expressed their admiration was Republican Congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine, who compared the first lady to Cardi B.

"America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B," she Tweeted.

However, the post of the conservative political commentator did not go unnoticed as Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, had a lethal clapback.

The "Savage" hitmaker responded to the said post and asked: "Didn't she used to sell that Wap?" referring to her controversial song that has been making waves these past few weeks.

Furthermore, she proved that nobody messes with THE Cardi B after the female rapper posted a nude throwback photo of Melania Trump during her modeling career.

"This pic giving me 'yea you f--kin wit some wet a-- p--y' vibes ...just saying," Cardi B captioned.

The Grammy Award winner's post received mixed reactions from her 13.8 million followers, as some pointed that she is missing the point.

"No use saying that Jesus said only those without sin should throw the first stone, as it would fall on the deaf ears of unbelievers. But I will say that Melania is a shining example that no matter what you have done, you can rise above your past," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan took the music artist's side and thanked her for "calling out" DeAnna Lorraine.

"Cardi, thank you for calling out their bullshit. They can't take the truth, nor people who unapologetically live their truth and own it. Melania could only wish to be a fraction of the woman you are. They don't know who they are messing w. This Bronx girl stands with you!"

Cardi B is not the only personality who took a swipe at the U.S. First Lady.

Comedian Bette Midler is in hot waters after mocking and making xenophobic remarks toward Melania Trump. The Tony Award winner even called her an "illegal alien" who "still can't speak English."

However, after receiving a wave of backlash from the public, the "Hocus Pocus" actress posted an apology statement for criticizing the first lady.

"I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up of people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always," she tweeted.

