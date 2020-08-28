Blackpink x Selena Gomez Turn Up The Heat With 'Ice Cream'

The moment every "Blinks" and "Selenators" have been waiting for just arrived. Famous K-Pop group and pop star Selena Gomez dropped their epic collaboration of the song "Ice Cream" today. But instead of giving us chills from the cold and sweet ice cream, the song seriously turned up the heat of summer.

On Friday, the all-girl group and pop icon officially gave their fans a beat that they can never resist, alongside an instant bop and adorable music video.

The 28-year-old singer opened the music video while dressed in a nautical-inspired bikini and a sailor hat. While driving an ice cream truck, Selena served ice cream to the ladies of Blackpink, namely Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa. The epic all-girl group was also dressed in equally vibrant retro-inspired outfits while jamming with Selena Gomez.

Within hours of its release, "Ice Cream" climbed the top of the charts. As of writing, the music video already raked a whopping 36 million views and ranked as #1 Trending on YouTube.

Meanwhile, in honor of her collaboration with the famous Korean clique, Selena partnered with Serendipity ice cream experts and came up with her very own pint. The "Lose You To Love Me" hitmaker made her own version of the crowd favorite cookies and cream flavor mixed with pink vanilla fudge swirl and cream-filled cookie piece and called it "Cookies & Cream Remix."

"In honor of the release of ICE CREAM with @blackpinkofficial, I created Cookies and Cream Remix... made with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to the girls!" Selena wrote on Instagram.

Before officially dropping the music video, Selena and Blackpink had a rare virtual chat where they gushed about each other.

In the teaser clip, Blackpink found themselves chatting with Selena, who has nothing but good words for the group.

"Thank you for staying up so early, Selena said, referring to America and Korea's time difference.

When one of the Blackpink members thanked Selena for being a part of their song and upcoming album, Selena returned the praises by saying she has been a fan of the group.

"We're really glad that you're on [the single], because, you know, we've been a big fan of yours for a long time," Rose said.

To which, Selena replied: "I'm so stoked. I've been a fan of you guys, and so this is a big, big dream for me, and I can't wait."

Selena's words elicited gushing response over the girl group, who could not believe they are collaborating with one of the biggest pop stars in today's generation.

Basically, "Selpink" fangirled over each other, which is adorable and fun to watch, especially in these times when women are often pitted against each other.

"Ice Cream" is a part of the girl group's self-titled album "Blackpink: The Album" to be released on October 2, 2020, under YG Entertainment and Interscope Records.

The album will also include their latest hit single "How You Like That" and their collaboration with Lady Gaga called "Sour Candy." Both songs already peaked in the charts.

