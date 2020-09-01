Adele NOT Sorry About Insensitivity: Singer Mocks Critics With Savage Comment

For the past few months, Adele has been making headlines due to her incredible weight loss transformation. But yesterday was different...

The British pop star showed off her massive body transformation in an Instagram post on Sunday to celebrate the August Bank Holiday and what could have been the Botting Hill Carnival.

In the photo, Adele posed a busty display while wearing a Jamaican flag bikini, paired with skinny tie-dye pants and bright yellow feather headdress, while her long blonde locks are tied up in a series of bunches.

The 32-year-old pop star was in full party mode as she captioned the photo with: "Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival, my beloved London!"

While Adele's jaw-dropping bikini snap wowed most of her followers, the photo also received massive backlash and accused the singer of cultural appropriation.

Some people raised an eyebrow on Adele's Jamaican flag bikini paired with Bantu knots - a special hairstyle traditionally worn by black women.

"If 2020 couldn't get any more bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for. This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it," journalist Ernest Owens wrote on Twitter.

Another Twitter user commented: "I'm upset about Adele wearing the Bantu knots in her head. it's cultural appropriation, and it's not cute."

A day after the cultural appropriation backlash, the "Hello" hitmaker broke her silence and appeared to be unbothered of all the Twitter drama.

While streaming on feuding singers Brandy and Monica in an Instagram live session on Monday night, Adele trolled her critics with a savage response. It is the first time that both singers performed together after eight years.

"Wah Gwaan! Yow gyal, yuh look good enuh", Adele commented on the Instagram live session of "Versuz." The live session produced by Timbaland and Swizz Beats gained more than one million audiences, who caught Adele's savage response.

According to "The Sun," the award-winning performer's words are in Jamaican Patois or the Caribbean island's primary language. The language is rooted in the blend of English, French, and African people who arrived on the island centuries ago.

Adele's comments could be translated as: "What's up? You look, good girl."

Meanwhile, broadcaster Andrew Neil defended Adele during the Monday episode of "This Morning."

Speaking to his co-hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, the 71-year-old broadcaster got emotional, condemning what he referred to as "nonsensical issue."

"Why shouldn't a Brixton girl do that?" Neil said.

"I am so fed up with this cultural appropriation nonsense. There seems to be a small group of people who patrol the internet looking for reasons to be aggrieved and outraged," he added.

The veteran broadcaster suggested that Adele's critics must have sad lives and should instead improve themselves.

"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan also defended Adele from critics and said that the cultural appropriation was an "absolute guff."

"I think cultural appropriation is guff. She's paying tribute. She's celebrating Jamaican culture," Morgan said.

