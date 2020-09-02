Blake Shelton Exposed Ellen DeGeneres! Why Did She Do That?

Several shocking reports have come out about Ellen DeGeneres and her eponymous award-winning daytime talk show.

Fans have been doing their research about some of the most talked-about interviews on her show, and there's another one that sticks out the most.

"The Voice" coach Blake Shelton was a guest on the show in December 2019 and was famed for calling out the scandal-clad host for not giving a gift she previously promised.

Though the conversation was light-hearted as they laughed and joked around, fans have nit-picked the interview in a new light because of the accusations surrounding the 62-year-old.

The country superstar gave updates on his life and career, but Ellen DeGeneres kept mentioning his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, several times. In those moments, Shelton seemed to didn't mind it first, but there was a tinge of annoyance a few mentions later.

At one point in the interview, the "Ellen" star cited a gift that she gave him when he appeared on the daytime show.

The gift was a clock that had a picture of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. According to Ellen DeGeneres, the gift was supposed to symbolize that time was "ticking" and that the couple should get engaged.

The two have dated each other since 2015.

The "Finding Dory" star asked, "Remember that clock I gave you? To remind you, time is ticking."

Shelton responded, "But you didn't give it to me. I walked backstage and somebody back there was like, 'Hey, thanks for being on the show. Can I have that?' and they took it. And I haven't seen it."

The LGBTQ+ icon didn't seem to have an idea on what has happened to the said gift and interrogated, "We haven't given it to you? Well, that's not right, why do we need it?"

The Grammy-nominated musician then called out Ellen DeGeneres to recycle the clock and give it to another celebrity guest.

Though DeGeneres denied it, she doubled back and mentioned that she did give Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez a clock, "and it had worked," she added. "Now she's engaged," just before diverting the topic.

Though Blake Shelton's interview with Ellen DeGeneres was not the worst thing to happen, Mariah Carey can't say the same. She did something that made the singer "extremely uncomfortable."

The "Always Be My Baby" hitmaker revealed that reports of an alleged toxic work environment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" brought back some hard memories for her.

In 2008, Carey was rumored to be pregnant, and DeGeneres appeared to try and trick the diva into revealing her condition by offering her an alcoholic beverage on live TV.

In the clip, the host told the singer, "People are saying that you're pregnant."

Carey nervously laughed at the host as she pulled out a champagne bottle and two wine glasses.

"I can't believe you did this to me, Ellen," Carey said after demurring by saying that champagne is too fattening.

"This is peer pressure," the "We Belong Together" singer said.

Soon after the interview, Mariah Carey had a miscarriage.

In her chat with Vulture,Carey said, "I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath."

"I wasn't ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don't want to throw anyone that's already being thrown under a proverbial bus, but I didn't enjoy that moment."

READ MORE: Bradley Cooper COVID-19 Anxiety: Actor Can't Leave His House Over Scary Reason

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles