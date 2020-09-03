Round 2: Britney Spears Makes New Attempt to Kick Father Out as Conservator

Britney Spears is not backing down on her conservatorship battle and attempt to remove his father, Jamie Spears out of her hard-earned money.

Two weeks after the court denied the pop star on her initial request to remove her father from her conservatorship program, Britney is once again gearing up to kick out her 68-year-old father as the sole conservator of her estate.

In the new court documents obtained by E.T. Online, the 38-year-old singer is nominating a trust company to handle her finances. She is requesting the court to appoint Bessemer Trust Company, N.A. to act as conservator, replacing her father on the role.

"Britney is strongly opposed to her father continuing as the sole conservator of her estate," the document reads.

"Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role," it added.

The filling added that Britney wants to exercise her right to nominate a conservator under the Probate Code section 1810.

It emphasized that the "Toxic" hitmaker is mentally stable and not a patient of a state institution under the jurisdiction of the California Department of State Hospitals or the California Department of Developmental Services.

Britney's new attempt to prevent Jamie Spears have full control of her estate came after the pop star named her younger sister, Jamie Lyn Spears as the trustee of her SJB Revocable Trust.

Based on the documents obtained by "The Blast," Britney is the sole beneficiary of the SJB Revocable Trust, and she outlined the necessary steps to make on the trust when she passes away.

The said trust was initially set up to protect Britney and the future finances of her children, namely Sean, 14, and Jayden James, 13. It means that the 29-year-old former Nickelodeon star is responsible for making sure that the assets and cash involved will benefit Britney's sons when she is no longer around.

"Upon the settlor's death, the entire principal of the Trust shall be promptly distributed by the Trustee to the trustee or co-trustee of the BJS Kids & Family Trust, to be held, administered and distributed in accordance with its terms," the document stated.

Britney Spears' created the SJB Revocable Trust in 2004 or four years before her conservatorship started in 2008, which was entirely controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.

Just recently, the Jamie Lyn reportedly request the court to authorize Fidelity Financial Management as a financial advisor and create "blocked accounts" to freeze Britney's assets on the trust.

The "trust" includes the pop star's bank accounts and personal items like clothes, jewellery, artwork, and furniture. But it is not mentioned if the trust contains the value of Britney's intellectual property, including music rights.

