Kanye the Prophet? Fans Call Kanye West's Sunday Service a ‘Cult'

Amid the controversies surrounding his marriage and political ambition, Kanye West made a rather dramatic and controversial comeback to his Sunday Service.

The event took place at Fayette County in Georgia, where the Grammy Award winner was seen "walking on water" together with his kids, 7-year-old North and 4-year-old Saint.

The "walking on water" moment was certainly in reference to the famous bible story that depicted Jesus' miracle stated in the Old Testament.

Kim Kardashian Shows Support To Kanye West's Sunday Service

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian-West took to social media as she captured the magical moment during the Sunday Service.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star shared a series of videos on Instagram to show her support to the "Jesus is King" rapper.

"Guess what's back?!?!" Kim captioned one of her posts.

On her Twitter, the KKW Beauty founder posted a couple of photos of his husband and the Sunday Service choir performing on the water alongside the caption: "Sunday Service" -- which included two dove emojis.

With over 4,300 retweets and more than 53,000 likes, her post gained public attention. However, it also received mixed reactions from fans.

"Kim that's so beautiful I'm so glad Kanye does that," one wrote.

Unfortunately, most netizens criticized the "Flashing Lights" hitmaker, calling his Sunday Service a "cult."

"I'm starting to think this is more of a cult thingy than a church thingy... cos why tf they wearing prison pajamas," one fan wrote, to which another user responded and defended the Yeezy creator by pointing out that it is just a symbolism of their religion.

"It's not a cult, keep in mind, people who are in one are satanic and don't praise church or god in any type of way. Notice. Their symbolism. These are truly the only people WHO ARENT."

Meanwhile, another user suggested that West is worshipping another "god."

"We all know you don't worship the same god as we do ! Sorry but it's all being exposed. In the end god/Jesus/love wins ! Not your god but ours!!"

One concerned fan castigated the mother-of-six for supporting West's "psychotic ploys" despite revealing that he has bipolar disorder.

"@KimKardashian , you should know better! You have stayed away from your husband's psychotic ploys all this time. Why start now to support his craziness? you're starting to show your craziness."

More Criticisms for Kanye

Of course, it is not the first time that West's Sunday Service faced a wave of criticism. For what it's worth, it has received major backlash for allegedly dividing the Christian community.

Debuting in January 2019 with one-hour sessions every Sunday in various locations, the invite-only Sunday activity has become one of Hollywood's most mysterious and strange events.

As cited in Time magazine, the black Christian community accused the music icon of "hypocrisy and commodification."

However, Grammy-nominated gospel singer Dr. Ricky Dillard, who was invited to Ye's Sunday Service in Malibu, described his experience as "rejuvenal, inspiring, uplifting."

He also pointed out that the rapper's "contemporary" approach to Christianity is an instrument to reach younger generations.

Aside from the West's family and the Kardashian-Jenner clan, famous celebrities like Justin Bieber, Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt were also spotted attending the service.

