David, Victoria Beckham Non-Stop Partying Made Them the 'Super-Spreaders' of the Coronavirus

British power couple David and Victoria Beckham contracted the coronavirus in March, and nobody knew about it until now.

They reportedly caught the virus while splitting their time partying in the US and the UK during the first few weeks of March.

The 45-year-old football superstar and his fashion designer wife were even afraid that they were the "super-spreaders" after some of their staff also caught the COVID-19, following two weeks spent jet-setting across the globe with their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

The family spent their time between the UK and the US between March 5 and March 9, 2020, going to Los Angeles, London, Cotswolds, Miami, and back to the Costwolds, and unable to trace their travels contracted the virus.

They spent the first week of the month in Los Angeles to watch David Beckham's football club, Inter Milan FC, versus the Los Angeles FC in an away game.

Then, the Beckhams start socializing and networking with people in several events.

On March 5, the entire clan flew to London and then traveled to Cotswolds to celebrate the eldest son's 21st birthday, Brooklyn Beckham.

The family reportedly had a few hundred dollars worth of expenses on March 7 to celebrate the occasion. Several celebrities attending the bash, namely former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly, rapper Stormzy and Brooklyn's fiancé, Nicola Peltz.

After their time in the UK, the family flew back to the US, where they traveled to Miami for seven days.

While there, David Beckham attended a party and was schmoozed with music producer Pharrell before overseeing his Inter Milan club.

On March 19, everybody except Brooklyn returned to the UK to lockdown. During that time, David and Victoria Beckham reportedly started to develop coronavirus symptoms and had undergone quarantine for more than two weeks.

A source told The Sun, "It was an absolute nightmare scenario."

"They attended a couple of swanky networking events as David had promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries."

The source further claimed that a few of their staff members, including their Pas, bodyguards, and driver, started falling ill, with some of them very badly so.

The matriarch didn't want to take any chances, so she made the entire family "quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks."

"She was utterly petrified they might be super-spreaders, and did all she could to minimize all future risk."

After making their full recoveries, Posh and Becks made sure to check in on their team and send them care packages.

Before the couple embarked on their Greece and Italy trip over the summer with their kids, the couple is said to have ensured that they got swab and anti-body tests.

Since their COVID-19 contraction emerged, each member of the Beckham family has been relatively quiet on social media up until now.

David and Victoria Beckham returned on Instagram for the first time.

The fashion and beauty mogul shared a video of a fresh outfit she put together from her newest collection, while the football player melted hearts as he played with his dogs and gave them treats.

He laughed, "Yes, my wife posted a similar video, but I feel mine's better and more detailed."

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner THRILLED For Kendall Jenner's New Love Life

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles