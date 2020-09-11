Paris Hilton's Time: Heiress HAPPY To See Kim Kardashian Out of TV Show

Kim Kardashian's former boss Paris Hilton shares her sentiments on why the family's famous reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," has come to its end.

Speaking to ET, "They have huge business empires. I am sure they want to spend their time doing that and being with their families."

Though she revealed she hasn't spoken to any of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters following its decision, the hotel heiress assumed that they probably have so many things going on.

"And after twenty seasons, I think they are ready just to live their lives and not be on camera every second."

The 39-year-old businesswoman also assured the fans that they would surely see more of the famous family in the following years while raving about their enormous success since KUWTK debuted in 2007.

The "original socialite" completely understands why Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner have decided to step back.

She boasted a hugely popular reality show from 2003 until 2007 called "The Simple Life," starring alongside her then-best friend, Nicole Richie.

"Just with 'The Simple Life,' I was just over it. I wanted to focus on my business."

Paris Hilton gushed, "It makes me feel incredibly proud. I have known Kim since we were little girls, and the empires that she and her sisters and her mother have built is just amazing."

"I love them all so much, and it's exciting to see your friends do well."

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian became close friends since childhood, with the KKW Beauty mogul starting to hit the headlines as she came with the blonde beauty to A-list hotspots.

She also brought Kim to fashion events and even gave her a job as her stylist and closet organizer.

The 39-year-old DJ also claimed that Kim Kardashian had thanked her for giving her the platform to start her family's reality careers, with the mom-of-four even gushing about it on an episode that "Paris gave me a career."

With the end of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," would Paris Hilton make a reality TV comeback?

The occasional actress starred on YouTube Original's documentary "This is Paris," which follows her as she reveals intimate stories and never-before-heard details about her life.

Paris Hilton is one of those people who became a mainstay since the 2000s after "The Simple Life." She is just as relevant now as she was back then.

Her no holds barred "This is Paris" film promises to give her fans to chance to see how her daily life and insights to her past, including her struggles. The documentary promises that the real Paris Hilton will be revealed behind the bubbly blonde beauty.

She will divulge sadness, trauma, and many more that nobody could ever think of.

The YouTube exclusive is directed by Emmy award-winner Alexandra Dean followed the heiress and her entourage for a year to create the film.

You won't be hearing a lot of "that's hot" catchphrase on the film, as it will expose her real persona and not the one we have seen on "The Simple Life."

Aside from the star herself, her mom Kathy and sister Nicky will also make an appearance.

